Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was absent during 9-0 win over Al-Akhdoud

Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli has explained the absence of star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo in the 9-0 mauling of a hapless Al-Akhdoud side in the Saudi Pro League on Monday (May 11).
Despite the 40-year-old's absence, the Knights of Najd ran riot, with Sadio Mane bagging a quadruple, Jhon Duran a brace and three other players also getting on the scoresheet.
Ronaldo, who hadn't scored in his previous two league outings, was conspicuous by his absence. However, Pioli said that the five-time Ballon d'Or was rested as a precautionary measure, as he had complained of muscle fatigue.
“Ronaldo felt muscle fatigue, so we preferred to rest him and keep him for the upcoming matches.”
Following the landslide win, Pioli's side are third in the standings, with a top-two finish nearly out of reach. With three games remaining, they cannot overhaul leaders Al-Ittihad (74), while holders Al-Hilal (68) are five points in front.
Ronaldo is in the midst of another impressive season, but one that's going to end without silverware once again. The 40-year-old has amassed 33 goals and four assists in 39 outings across competitions, down from his 44-goal 2023-24 campaign.
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set for Sporting CP return
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set for a shock return to his boyhood club Sporting CP, whom he had left in 2003 to play for some of the top European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
More than two decades later, as Ronaldo approaches the final month of his current deal with Al-Nassr, reports have linked him with a return to Sporting this summer as a free agent.
As per Fichajes.net (via Sports Mole), the 40-year-old could return as a replacement for the prolific Viktor Gyokeres, who has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid and the Premier League.
While Ronaldo's arrival won't require a transfer fee, the star is expected to ask for high wages. The Portugal captain is the game's most prolific goalscorer with 934 strikes for club and country, 74 more than any other player.
Ronaldo has scored a century of goals for all three European bigwigs: Real Madric (450), Manchester United (145) and Juventus (101).