Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was absent during 9-0 win over Al-Akhdoud

Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli has explained the absence of star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo in the 9-0 mauling of a hapless Al-Akhdoud side in the Saudi Pro League on Monday (May 11).

Ad

Despite the 40-year-old's absence, the Knights of Najd ran riot, with Sadio Mane bagging a quadruple, Jhon Duran a brace and three other players also getting on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo, who hadn't scored in his previous two league outings, was conspicuous by his absence. However, Pioli said that the five-time Ballon d'Or was rested as a precautionary measure, as he had complained of muscle fatigue.

“Ronaldo felt muscle fatigue, so we preferred to rest him and keep him for the upcoming matches.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the landslide win, Pioli's side are third in the standings, with a top-two finish nearly out of reach. With three games remaining, they cannot overhaul leaders Al-Ittihad (74), while holders Al-Hilal (68) are five points in front.

Ronaldo is in the midst of another impressive season, but one that's going to end without silverware once again. The 40-year-old has amassed 33 goals and four assists in 39 outings across competitions, down from his 44-goal 2023-24 campaign.

Ad

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set for Sporting CP return

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set for a shock return to his boyhood club Sporting CP, whom he had left in 2003 to play for some of the top European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ad

More than two decades later, as Ronaldo approaches the final month of his current deal with Al-Nassr, reports have linked him with a return to Sporting this summer as a free agent.

As per Fichajes.net (via Sports Mole), the 40-year-old could return as a replacement for the prolific Viktor Gyokeres, who has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid and the Premier League.

While Ronaldo's arrival won't require a transfer fee, the star is expected to ask for high wages. The Portugal captain is the game's most prolific goalscorer with 934 strikes for club and country, 74 more than any other player.

Ronaldo has scored a century of goals for all three European bigwigs: Real Madric (450), Manchester United (145) and Juventus (101).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More