Al-Nassr had their first game since the unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo postponed. Their clash against Al Ta'i will take place 24 hours later than scheduled as heavy rain impacted the conditions and the electricity of the Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo was recently given a grand welcome by the Saudi Arabian club. Fans gathered at the Mrssol park, a stadium with a capacity of 25000 fans, to see the Portuguese legend in the flesh.

Ronaldo, however, was not in line to make his debut against Al Ta'i. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to serve the two-match ban he was handed by the FA for smashing an Everton fan's phone during Manchester United's Premier League away clash last season. The incident took place in April 2022.

To add to that, Ronaldo is yet to be registered as the SPL side's player as the club will have to get rid of a foreign player before adding the Portuguese.

The game, however, has been postponed altogether. Here's what the side from the Middle-East wrote in their social media statement:

"Due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium’s electricity, we have been officially informed that tonight’s match against Al Ta'i is postponed for 24 hours."

The statement further read:

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans and wish everyone safe travels."

Al-Nassr are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 26 points on the board from 11 games. They lead second-placed Al-Shahab by a point.

Former Al-Nassr coach expects Cristiano Ronaldo to score a lot of goals for his new club

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al-Nassr Player

Former Al-Nassr coach Marlon Beresford expects Cristiano Ronaldo to score a lot of goals for the Saudi Arabian side. Beresford recently said (via I News):

“In terms of quality, he certainly won’t struggle to adapt. In every league he goes to, he’s pretty much head and shoulders above almost every other player in the league and this certainly won’t be any different. If he keeps fit then he’ll score a bag-full of goals, that’s pretty much inevitable."

Beresford further added that Ronaldo's arrival would only help his former club.

“They’re halfway through their season at the moment, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him score a lot of goals before now and the end of their campaign. Al-Nassr are top of the league at the moment, so you would think that bringing him in will only help."

