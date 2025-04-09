Al-Nassr director appears to hint at future sale of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate who they signed in January

Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro has hinted that the club could be open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Jhon Duran. The Saudi Arabian club signed the Colombian forward for a reported £71m fee from Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

Duran has hit the ground running with the Riyadh-based club, registering seven goals in 10 appearances so far. The 21-year-old is under contract with Al-Nassr until 2030, but it now appears that the club could be open to his exit in the future.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS Colombia via Sport Witness, Hierro added that the Saudi club plan to sign young players and then cash in on them.

“We have young players like Durán and others, and that’s important for both investing and selling in the future. This will increase the value of the clubs," said Hierro.

He continued:

“The Saudi Arabian League invites everyone to come and see the Saudi players. It’s an important project for me, one that must be sustainable, as the World Cup will be held here in a few years. I’m pleasantly surprised, and this is attracting the attention of others.”

With Cristiano Ronaldo already in the final phase of his career, perhaps Al-Nassr would be better advised to hold on to a talented young goalscorer like Duran.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red-hot form for Al-Nassr since arriving at the club in December 2022. The Portuguese subsequently opened the doors of the Middle East to the rest of the world, with multiple superstars following in his footsteps.

CR7 has been indispensable for the Riyadh-based club ever since, registering 94 goals in 104 games so far. That includes six goals in six games in the Arab Club Champions Cup, which he won with Al-Nassr.

The league title has eluded Cristiano Ronaldo so far, although Al-Nassr remain in the race this year. Interestingly, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

However, MARCA have previously reported that CR7 has agreed to a new blockbuster one-year extension that will keep him at the club until next summer. The 40-year-old will reportedly earn an additional €183m, helping him retain his status as one of the best-paid footballers in the world. He will also be handed a 5% stake in the Saudi Arabian club.

