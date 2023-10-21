Al-Nassr fans welcome Cristiano Ronaldo with stunning banner to celebrate Portugal achievement, pictures surface 

Al-Nassr fans have celebrated their captain Cristiano Ronaldo's 200th Portugal appearance with a special banner in the stands on Saturday (October 21).

Ronaldo, 38, created history in June when he made his 200th appearance for Portugal in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game at Iceland. That made the five-time Ballon d'Or winner the first male player to reach the landmark in international football.

The feat was celebrated by the Portugal Football Association last week in a small ceremony ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia. It was the team's first home game for Ronaldo since entering the 200-club. He had missed the previous home game - 9-0 win over Luxembourg in the Euro qualifiers - due to suspension.

Al-Nassr fans have now joined the fray by unfurling a huge banner with the words 'CR1' and '200', with a picture of Ronaldo in between. Another banner read 'The Knight still bright,' during Al-Nassr's 2-1 home win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Here are some pictures of Al-Nassr fans celebrating Ronaldo's 200th international appearance for Portugal on his return to club football after the international break:

Ronaldo starred in the game with a brilliant 30-yard free-kick winner 11 minutes into the second period.

After Damac had taken a surprise lead on the cusp of half-time, Talisca equalised eight minutes into the second half with a free-kick before Ronaldo emulated his teammate.

How did Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo fare during the recent international break?

Cristiano Ronaldo sizzled during the latest international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on a tear during the October international break with Portugal. The 38-year-old struck braces against Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzogovina as the Selecao booked their place at UEFA Euro 2024.

Ronaldo scored twice in their 3-2 home with over Slovakia last week, which sealed their berth in the finals in Germany next year. Three days later, he fired another brace, this time at Bosnia and Herzegovina, in a 5-0 win.

With nine goals in seven games during the qualifying campaign, Ronaldo moved to 127 strikes in 203 games for Portugal.