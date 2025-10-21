Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel to India for FC Goa clash

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel to India with the rest of the squad because he was rested. As a result, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has remained in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will miss their upcoming clash against FC Goa on Wednesday, October 22.

Ad

The Knights of Najd have flourished in the AFC Champions League Two this season. They are currently at the top of Group D with six points from two games, whereas Goa are currently fourth, having lost both their games.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo was notably rested in both of Al-Nassr's fixtures in the competition during their wins against Istiqlol and Al-Zawraa. While Ronaldo continues to defy all odds at the age of 40, Jesus has opted to prioritize other competitions, like the Saudi Pro League, to avoid any risk of injury.

Ad

Trending

Jesus recently told reporters (via O Heraldo):

“Everyone loves Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has a lot of fans. We have decided to rest him when we play outside Saudi Arabia. Everyone wants to see and meet him, but we chose to keep him in Riyadh to prepare for the next game."

Al-Nassr traveled to Goa, India, on Monday, October 20. Fans will be hoping for the likes of Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Inigo Martinez to feature in the starting XI to boost their chances of extending their flawless run in the competition.

Ad

"They are a European team playing in the Saudi league" - Former Al-Ahly player hails Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr and makes bold SPL title prediction

Former Al-Ahly star Omani Imad Al-Hosni has waxed lyrical about Al-Nassr's attacking threat this season, describing them as a European side. He also backed Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to be the prime candidate to win the Saudi Pro League title this season.

Ad

Jorge Jesus' side recently secured an impressive 5-1 win over Al-Fateh (October 18), with Joao Felix netting a hat-trick, and Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman featuring on the scoresheet. They have been flawless this season and are currently first with 15 points from five games.

Al-Hosni said (via Kooora):

"Al-Nassr is a European team playing in the Saudi league. It's an entertaining team and possesses tremendous offensive power. There's a harmony between Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and Sadio Mane, and there's a variety in the aesthetics of the goals and the threat posed in the attacking third. You feel the team is heavy."

Ad

He added:

"From the indications, it seems that Al-Nassr is on its way to winning the Saudi League championship, and with this momentum, it is the prime candidate to win the title."

Following their clash against FC Goa, the Knights of Najd will face Al-Hazm in the SPL on Saturday, October 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More