Al-Nassr hype up Cristiano Ronaldo with ‘endless skillset’ tweet hours before semi-final vs Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr have hyped up Cristiano Ronaldo with a special tweet displaying the Portugal captain training ahead of the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal on Monday, April 8.

The two SPL giants are set to lock horns in the Riyadh derby in the last four of the Saudi Super Cup. Ahead of the game, the Knights of Najd didn't spare the chance to excite fans by posting about their in-form captain.

Ronaldo has been firing on all cylinders this season and has so far scored 36 goals and has provided 12 assists in 36 appearances across competitions. The 39-year-old will once again be Luis Castro's best bet as they look to defeat Al-Hilal in the highly anticipated derby. Ahead of the game, Al-Alami wrote on X:

"Just number 7 and his endless skillset."

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far faced Al-Hilal three times in his career. He scored a brace against Jorge Jesus' team in the pre-season competition Arab Cup's final. However, he is yet to net against them in an official game.

Al-Hilal won 3-0 when the two sides met in the Saudi Pro League earlier in the season. Jorge Jesus' team are also leading the race for the league title, with 77 points from 27 matches, 12 more than second-placed Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal coach speaks about facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal is the biggest showdown in Saudi football. Fans are keen on seeing the two Riyadh giants battle it out inside the pitch and Jorge Jesus acknowledged the pressure heading into the game.

The clash being a semi-final adds an extra layer of excitement and Jesus claimed that both teams will face the heat. He said (via Al-Nassr Zone):

"Tomorrow's match is a semi-final, and the pressure level is equal for both teams."

While Al-Nassr have Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and more in their ranks, Al-Hilal also boast a star-studded team, including Sergei Milinkovic Savic and Aleksander Mitrovic. Their crown jewel Neymar, though, remains sidelined.

