Al Nassr keen on adding Arsenal star to Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli. The Knights of Najd are keen to rope in a left winger and have identified the Brazilian as a backup should they fail to land Luis Diaz.

Ad

Liverpool's Diaz has been one of Al-Nassr's major targets this summer. The Saudi Arabian outfit have reportedly made a move for the Colombian forward, but are yet to get the green light about securing his services.

As such, the Ronaldo-led side are weighing up other options, and could make a move for Martinelli as per talkSPORT. While Arsenal have no plans to sell the 24-year-old, he has been discussed as a possible target for the Riyadh-based outfit.

Ad

Trending

The Gunners are looking to reinforce their attacking line and would be unwilling to let Martinelli leave unless they get a replacement. The report also adds that Martinelli is not keen on leaving the Emirates before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian winger has been a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's setup and is contracted to the north London side until 2027. Last term, he contributed 10 goals and six assists in 51 matches across competitions, helping Arsenal to a second-place finish in the league and the semi-final of the Champions League.

Ad

Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Martinelli. The Brazilian joined the north London side in 2019 from boyhood club Ituano. He has since amassed 225 appearances fr the side, recording 51 goals and 29 assists.

Arsenal looking to sign Premier League star as Thomas Partey's replacement - Reports

According to journalist Charles Watts, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as a replacement for Thomas Partey. The latter is set to depart the club as a free agent after failing to reach a new contract agreement.

Ad

Watts reported that the Gunners have been huge admirers of Wharton since his days at Blackburn. Manchester City are also reportedly monitoring the Englishman.

"There are going to be plenty of players linked with Arsenal as January edges ever closer. We’ve seen that in recent weeks, with Adam Wharton mentioned as a target. Wharton is a fine player and you could see the immediate impact he had on Crystal Palace when he first arrived from Blackburn last season," Watts said (via Caught Offside).

Ad

"We know that Manchester City are keeping tabs on him and I’m sure there will be plenty of other top clubs monitoring his progress at Selhurst Park. With Thomas Partey and Jorginho coming to the end of their contracts, Arsenal will have to make some decisions soon about how they are going to freshen up their midfield options and it would be no surprise if Wharton was in their thinking," he added.

Wharton made 27 appearances across competitions for the Eagles in the 2024-25 season, contributing two assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More