Al-Nassr learn extent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s neck injury after he walks off due to knock against Persepolis as Al-Hilal clash looms ahead

Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr have confirmed that talisman Cristiano Ronaldo only picked up a minor injury in the match against Persepolis. The Portuguese forward walked off the pitch in the second half of his side's goalless draw with the Iranian side with an apparent injury.

Al Nassr hosted Iranian outfit Persepolis in an AFC Champions League clash, looking to extend their 100% record in their group. The Saudi giants included their Portuguese captain in the starting XI after he missed their previous game.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side a mighty scare in the final 15 minutes of the encounter after a collision with the opposition goalkeeper. The 38-year-old had to leave the pitch after Persepolis' goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, landed awkwardly on his neck, causing him discomfort.

Al Nassr manager Luis Castro took the forward off immediately, replacing him with 22-year-old striker Mohammed Matan in the 78th minute. The club immediately took their captain to the hospital for scans, and they realized that the injury was not as serious as first feared.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be fit for their upcoming match against fellow Saudi giants and league leaders Al Hilal. The sides will face each other for the first time since their meeting in the Arab Club Champions Cup in August.

Al Nassr are currently four points behind their rivals Al Hilal in the league standings but have not lost since August. League leaders Al Hilal are currently unbeaten in the league after their impressive start to the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nasser are set for the biggest test of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be back in action for the next Al Nassr match, which will take place on Friday at the King Fahd International Stadium. His side will face the league leaders, with both sides looking to protect their domestic league positions.

Al Nassr have not lost a match this season since losing their first two matches of the season against Al Taawoun and Al Ettifaq. They have picked up 13 points in their five AFC Champions League matches and are through to the last 16 of the competition.

Al Hilal won their last league match against Al Hazm by nine unreplied goals despite being without Brazilian superstar Neymar. They have not lost a match since Al Nassr beat them in the Arab Club Champions Cup final in August.

Al Nassr will be keen to prove they can fight against the best when they face Al Hilal on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo will play a huge part in his side's attempt to claim a big win over their rivals away from home.