Al-Nassr could look to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Manchester United teammate if they fail to sign Luis Diaz this summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could turn their attention to Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho should they fail to land Luiz Diaz this summer. The Saudi-based outfit are keen to bolster their attacking unit after a disappointing season. They finished trophyless and missed out on the AFC Champions League.
The Knights of Najd are focused on retaining Ronaldo with a new contract. However, they are also scouting possible attacking reinforcements for when the transfer window officially opens. Al-Nassr splashed a reported £64 million to sign striker John Duran during the January transfer window, but the team still relied heavily on Ronaldo for goals.
The Portuguese icon recorded an impressive 35 goals and four assists in 41 matches across competitions this season. He notably won the SPL Golden Boot in the process with 25 goals in 30 league games.
According to The Telegraph, Al-Nassr have added Liverpool's Diaz to their list of potential targets in the summer as they plan to bolster their squad. Diaz, who has also been linked to Barcelona, has two years left on his contract with the reigning Premier League champions. He has yet to sign an extension, fueling rumors of a possible exit.
Now, as per journalist Ben Jacobs (via The United Stand on X), Al-Nassr could look to sign Garnacho if they fail to land Diaz.
Garnacho is one of many players at Manchester United linked with an exit from the club this summer. Head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly told the Argentine youngster that he would be allowed to leave in the summer.
Garnacho was heavily linked with an exit from the Manchester club in January, with Chelsea and Napoli showing interest, but a deal failed to materialize. The 20-year-old recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Garnacho shared the dressing room at Manchester United during the Portuguese's second stint at the club. They played six matches together and registered one joint-goal participation.
When Alejandro Garnacho gave his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate
Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho weighed in on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2024. The youngster is one of a handful of players to have played with both football icons.
When asked to pick between the two superstars, Garnacho gave a neutral reply, saying (via Albiceleste Talk on X):
“Messi or Ronaldo? They’re both amazing and great for me, I’m admiring them both same.”
While he played alongside Ronaldo at club level, Garnacho shares the dressing room with Messi for the Argentine national team. He has shown his admiration for the Portuguese by mimicking some of his iconic celebrations when he scores.
Garnacho could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo should the 40-year-old extend his stay with Al-Nassr, and he joins the side amid reports of their interest in him.