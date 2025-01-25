Al-Nassr make decision on signing Manchester United key player amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s request: Reports 

According to journalist Sam C on X, Al-Nassr are still interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian international has fallen down the pecking order in Ruben Amorim's setup and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Casemiro has struggled for game time since Amorim took over at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old has not featured in United's last three league matches and was also on the bench for their 2-1 Europe League win over Rangers on Thursday (January 23). His last start for the club under the Portuguese tactician came during the side's 0-2 loss to Newcastle United in late December.

With the Brazilian not in the manager's good books, and Manchester United planning to overhaul their squad, Casemiro's possible exit has been sanctioned by the club. Manchester United have reportedly placed a £30 million price tag on the midfielder whom they shelled out £70 million to sign from Real Madrid in 2022.

However, Casemiro's £350,000 wages have made it difficult to find suitors for the out-of-favor midfielder, with serious interest only coming from the Middle East. It was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Al-Nassr to bring in his former teammate into their ranks.

Recent reports suggested that the Knights of Najd had withdrawn their interest in Casemiro due to his contract demands. Thus, making the Brazilian shift his focus to the Major Soccer League where there is also rumored interest in his services.

However, as per Sam C, a move to Saudi Arabia is still a huge possibility for Casemiro until the deadline day. Al-Nassr are more eager to bring in an attacking midfielder but has not shut close the door entirely on Casemiro.

"The Saudi central offer for Casemiro was tabled some weeks ago, however, nothing was agreed or signed, despite the Saudi’s pushing. Understand that Al-Nassr would prefer to get a playmaker midfielder in, rather than a defensive-minded one (like Casemiro) despite Cristiano Ronaldo pushing. One to watch in closing days," Sam C wrote on X.

Brief summary of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's interest in Manchester United's Casemiro

In early January, MARCA reported that Cristiano Ronaldo asked Al-Nassr to sign Casemiro. A subsequent report also added that the Riyadh-based club had tabled a salary offer of £650 million per week to the Brazilian star.

Ronaldo and Casemiro were teammates at Real Madrid and Manchester United. They achieved multiple title success with Los Blancos but failed to guide the Red Devils to any title win.

The two superstars have played together 122 times, recording seven joint-goal participations across both clubs.

