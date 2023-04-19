Al-Nassr management respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's angry reaction following Lionel Messi chants after Al-Hilal clash

Al-Nassr management have provided justification for Cristiano Ronaldo's angry reaction following their Saudi Pro League showdown against Al-Hilal on Tuesday, April 18. Al-Nassr lost the SPL away clash by a scoreline of 2-0 as former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo bagged a brace from the penalty spot.

Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure during the Riyadh derby as he saw a goal ruled out and a penalty decision in the team's favor overturned. As the Portuguese forward was leaving the stadium, fans riled up the 38-year-old by chanting his rival Lionel Messi's name at him.

A video of the 38-year-old grabbing his crotch in response has emerged on social media. Al-Nassr management recently released a statement defending the superstar forward.

Muhammad Al-Enezi revealed that Ronaldo suffered an injury to his groin area. In his statement on the "Action with Walid" program, Al-Enezi said (via Goal Arab):

"Ronaldo suffers from an injury, so his exciting shot from Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free.”

Al-Enezi further added:

"The evidence for my words is that Ronaldo, while leaving the stadium, had his head down and his gaze was not towards the stands, and I confirm once again, based on information from the Al-Nassr administration, that he is injured!"

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, meanwhile, saw their SPL title aspirations take a major hit with the defeat. They now have 53 points from 24 matches and trail league leaders Al-Ittihad (who have a game in hand) by three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are looking to appoint a new manager

Al-Nassr recently parted ways with Rudi Garcia and under-19 manager Dinko Jelicic has been appointed as the interim head coach. Jelicic took charge of the team for the clash against Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., however, could have a new manager soon. There are reports that the club are interested in reuniting the player with either Jose Mourinho or Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo had massive success under both managers during his time at Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, getting either Zidane or Mourinho to come to the Saudi Pro League will be a monumental task for Al-Nassr.

