Al-Nassr manager provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo after injury in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury after the Arab Club Champions Cup final win against Al-Hilal on Saturday, August 12. Ronaldo played a starring role in the game by scoring a brace as Al-Nassr won 2-1.

The Portuguese scored the winner in the 98th minute of extra time. However, he had to be taken off the field after sustaining an injury. Castro has now provided an update on Ronaldo's injury, saying (via the CR7 Timeline):

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be back as soon as possible from his injury."

According to AlRiyadiya, Ronaldo is set to miss Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League season opener against Al-Ettifaq. The clash is set to take place on Monday, August 14.

With the win against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo won his first trophy as an Al-Nassr player and played a starring role in the final by netting twice. Despite his team getting reduced to nine men, the Portugal captain proved his status as a big match player with yet another scintillating performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on Instagram after helping Al-Nassr win their first trophy of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 20 goals as an Al-Nassr player in 25 matches and won his first trophy for the Riyadh-based club in the form of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Despite being 38, Ronaldo continues to be a lethal force to reckon with in front of the goal. After helping his team win the championship, Ronaldo took to social media as he wrote:

"Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time. Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!"

Ronaldo didn't shy away from outlining his ambition to win trophies this season as an Al-Nassr player. He has helped the team win the first competition they played in. Fans will keenly watch whether the team's triumphant form under Luis Castro transcends to the Saudi Pro League.