Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia addresses speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo could join club in record-breaking €400m deal

Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed move to Saudi club Al Nassr was the topic of conversation as manager Rudi Garcia quashed rumors of a €400m deal offered by the club to the Portuguese superstar. In an interview with Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport, the manager said:

"If you want to ask me about Cristiano Ronaldo, I'll tell you right away," he said. "You know me, I'm not talking about this story. Let's wait. Our championship is about to start again."

Ronaldo left Manchester United before the World Cup following disagreements with manager Erik ten Hag and an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He is currently without a club and there was speculation that the Portugal superstar was headed to Saudi Arabia on a record-breaking deal to play for Al Nassr.

When asked about the same after Portugal's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16, he was quick to debunk the claims.

"No, it isn't true", said the striker in the post-match press conference.

The 37-year-old has had a tough few months, starting with his release by the Red Devils, followed by a shocking exit at the hands of Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Ronaldo was benched for both knockout games as manager Fernando Santos opted to go with youngster Goncalo Ramos. While it is expected that the forward will take a break following the World Cup, he will surely try to find a new club as soon as possible to put behind this difficult part of his legendary career.

Virat Kohli hails Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'GOAT' after World Cup exit

Portugal were sent crashing out of the World Cup by Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli lauded Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'greatest of all time' after Portugal's stunning exit from the World Cup. In an Instagram post, Kohli lavished praise on the Portuguese superstar, recognizing the impact he had on the game and that no trophy could take it away from him.

Ronaldo, who has won a multitude of trophies at both the club and international level, has played and scored in five different editions of the World Cup but has never managed to win one. Although he has not commented on his future, he will be 41 years old by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around and it is unlikely that the striker will be playing by then.

The 37-year-old is going through tough times and it remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo can move past this trying time in his career.

