"Al-Nassr need a striker to replace Ronaldo," "Lost his mojo" - Barcelona fans call out star for performance despite 2-0 win over Cadiz

Despite Barcelona's 2-0 triumph over Cadiz, Robert Lewandowski's underwhelming performance has not gone unnoticed by the club's supporters. His poor showing was highlighted by a significant missed opportunity early in the match that could have given Barca the lead.

The team's subsequent struggle to penetrate Cadiz's defense only magnified the sense of frustration.

Throughout the game, Cadiz's solid and physical center-backs seemed to have Lewandowski's number, effectively neutralizing him for large portions of the game. The talented Pole, often a dangerous weapon in Barca's arsenal, appeared more like a dead end for possession on this occasion.

His touch on the ball seemed off, and his movements were uncharacteristically awkward. Even more concerning were the multiple missed chances to score that fell to Lewandowski. These were opportunities that fans have come to expect him to capitalize on.

However, the striker managed to salvage some respect with a clever assist during added time. A deft flick set up Ferran Torres for a goal, but it was hardly enough to appease the disgruntled fans. Lewandowski's usually sharp eye for goal seemed dimmed, with only one shot on target from four attempts.

Social media became a platform for fans to express their dissatisfaction, with many taking to Twitter to criticize Lewandowski's performance. The complaints were not without merit, considering the striker's typically high standards. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Late goals from Pedri and Torres save Barcelona in narrow win over Cadiz

It was an evening of frustration and relief at the Olympic Stadium as Barcelona managed to scrape a 2-0 victory against Cadiz in their La Liga home opener. The match was characterized by Barca's missed chances and a hard-fought battle against a well-organized Cadiz defense.

Barcelona looked set to take the lead early on when Pedri found himself in a perfect position to score, only to send his header straight into the hands of goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma.

A close call from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, whose shot was expertly tipped around the post by Ledesma, and a denied attempt from Jules Kounde further increased the tension.

The second half continued in a similar vein, with Barca persistently attacking but failing to find the back of the net. Gavi's header that struck the bar and Robert Lewandowski's squandered chance from close range encapsulated the frustration of the evening. Even Ez Abde's efforts were thwarted by the impressive Cadiz goalkeeper.

However, the breakthrough finally came in the 80th minute when Ilkay Gundogan, displaying a moment of sheer brilliance, chipped a delicate pass over two Cadiz defenders. Pedri was there to provide the finish, and relief was palpable, both among the players and the home supporters.

Ferran Torres added another goal in stoppage time, capitalizing on Lewandowski's flick-on, to ensure that Barcelona claimed their first La Liga win of the campaign. Though the victory was secured, the performance was far from convincing.