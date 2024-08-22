Al-Nassr send message on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo reaches SPL goalscoring milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit a Saudi Pro League milestone in Al-Nassr's first match of the season, as the Saudi giants drew 1-1 with Al-Raed on August 22. The legendary Portuguese striker opened the scoring with a power header, hitting the target with his 50th league goal in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Ronaldo has easily been one of the most exciting goalscorers since his move to Saudi Arabia in January 2023. After leaving Manchester United and Europe entirely, he has been in tip-top form, scoring 60 goals and providing 16 assists in 66 games for Al-Nassr. His goal against Al-Raed will increase these stats to 61 goals in 67 games.

Al-Nassr sent their best goalscorer a message during the game, hailing him for the 50 league-goal milestone on social media:

"50 SPL Goals and counting! 🐐"

Cristiano Ronaldo might be 39 years old, but he is not yet done with scoring brilliant goals. A pinpoint cross from former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane met the Portuguese forward's head, and he powered it high into the goal from close range. It was the opening goal of the game, with the legend scoring his effort in the 34th minute.

However, Al-Nassr could not maintain their lead, as Al-Raed equalized through a penalty in the 49th minute. It was Mohammed Fouzair who converted from 12 yards out, beating the goalkeeper with an accurate effort into the bottom right corner.

Al-Nassr will certainly rue the two points dropped, as they were clearly the better side against Raed. However, their opponents were ruthlessly defensive, conceding only once.

Al-Nassr had nearly all of the possession (72%) while taking 28 shots at goal, with eight on target. Al-Raed had only seven shots at goal, but they were a bit more clinical with five shots on target. The hosts held onto the ball well at Al-Awwal Park, making 553 passes (89% accurate), compared to Al-Raed's mere 181 passes (72% accurate).

When Cristiano Ronaldo hinted at international retirement after Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has been stunning for Al-Nassr in every regard, but he has been unable to take this brilliance into the Portugal national team. For the first time in his participation at the Euros, the legend failed to score a single goal, with Portugal getting knocked out of Euro 2024 in the quarter-final.

During the tournament earlier this summer (July 2), he revealed that it would be his last appearance at the Euros in an interview (via Bleacher Report):

"Without a doubt it's the last Euro [for me], of course it is. But I'm not emotional about that... it's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"

While his time with the Portugal national team may be nearing its end, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to continue impressing at Al-Nassr. He has yet to lead them to domestic success and will be hoping to do so this season.

