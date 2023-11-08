Al-Nassr set incredible world record for 2023 despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in 3-2 win over Al-Duhail: Reports 

Despite superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, Al-Nassr's 3-2 AFC Champions win over Al-Duhail on Tuesday (November 7) reportedly became the most watched game in 2023.

Ronaldo, 38, was conspicuous by his absence as Luis Castro's side travelled to Qatar for their fourth AFC Champions League group game. Former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho gave the hosts an eighth-minute lead, but Talisca's 10-minute brace put Al-Nassr in front eight minutes before the break.

The Al-Alami attacker completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute before Coutinho pulled one back 10 minutes from time. However, their comeback fell short, with Khaled Mohammed getting sent off two minutes into stoppage time.

With their fourth straight win in the group, Castro's side have qualified for the knockouts. It was commendable, as they did so without their talismanic captain Ronaldo, who has been in sizzling form this season.

As per alharbi, the Al-Nassr game at the Khalifa International Stadium was the most watched game of 2023. It exceeded the viewership of 10 AFC Champions League and five UEFA Champions League games.

Alharbi tweeted (as translated from Arabic):

"News: Viewings of the Al-Nasr Saudi Club match, which was played at Khalifa International Stadium, achieved “the highest viewership in the world during the year 2023 AD,” as it exceeded the number of views of ten AFC Champions League matches “and five European Champions League matches” despite the absence of the legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Alami next take on Al-Wehda away on Saturday (November 11) in the Saudi Pro League, where Castro's side only trail leaders Al-Hilal (32 points) after 12 games.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a tear for Al-Nassr this season. In his first full campaign for the Saudi Pro League giants, the Portugal captain has bagged a rich haul of 15 goals and nine assists in 16 games across competitions.

That includes league-leading tallies of 12 goals and seven assists in 11 Saudi Pro League outings. Ronaldo has three goals and an assist in three AFC Champions League games, including a brace and an assist in the 4-3 home win over Al-Duhail on matchday three.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been in fine form in international football this year. His nine goals in seven games helped Portugal qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 finals in Germany.