Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo named SPL 2024/25 Fans' Player of the Season

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Saudi Pro League Fans' Player of the Season for the 2024-25 campaign. The Portuguese icon guided the Knights of Najd to a third-place finish and emerged as the league's top goalscorer.

Ad

Ronaldo scored 25 goals and provided three assists in 30 league games last term. His goal tally saw him beat Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney (23) and Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema (21) to the Golden Boot, winning the award for the second time running. The 40-year-old led Al-Nassr to victories with multiple outstanding performances and was named Man of the Match on 15 occasions.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo's efforts could only earn his side a third-place finish, as they ended the season 13 points behind eventual league champions Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr's position also meant that the Riyadh-based club will not be competing in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo was recognized for his individual performance and was voted Player of the Season by the fans. The league announced it via a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday. A part of the caption reads:

"The GOAT keeps going strong"

Expand Tweet

Ad

There was speculation surrounding Ronaldo's future towards the end of the season as he entered the final month of his contract with Al-Nassr. However, he committed his future to the club by signing a two-year contract extension in June, keeping him in the SPL until 2027.

Since moving to the Saudi Pro League in 2022, Ronaldo has established his status as one of the league's most prolific players despite being in the twilight of his career. He is yet to guide Al-Nassr to win a major trophy, but has recorded 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 games for the club.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to break trophy drought with Al-Nassr under new manager

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to end his trophy drought with Al-Nassr under the guidance of veteran manager Jorge Jesus. The Knights of Najd parted ways with Stefano Pioli in June and recently appointed the former Al-Hilal boss to lead the club ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Following his appointment, the Portuguese manager revealed Ronaldo's influence on his decision to become Al-Nassr's manager. He also spoke about his desire to help the 40-yer0old win a trophy for the club.

"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything where he has played. He has not yet won in Saudi Arabia. I'll see if I can help him," the manager said (via Record).

Jorge Jesus guided Al-Hilal to the Saudi Pro League title in 2024. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's only trophy win with Al-Nassr was the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, an unofficial competition that FIFA does not recognise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More