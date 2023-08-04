Al-Nassr superstar Sadio Mane shares glimpse as he visits Mecca

Al-Nassr superstar Sadio Mane gave the fans a glimpse on his Instagram story as the Senegalese forward visited Mecca. Considering Mane is now a player for the Riyadh-based club, it would become easier for him to visit the city of Mecca, which is a religious place for Muslims.

Mane completed a move to Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich for €40 million in the summer transfer window. He had a torrid stint with the Bavarians since joining the Bundesliga giants from Liverpool in the summer of 2022. Mane scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 matches across competitions for the German club.

He has now joined Al-Nassr and could be seen paying a visit to Mecca.

Sadio Mane made his debut for the Saudi Pro League club during the most recent Arab Cup of Champions clash against Zamalek. The Senegalese came on as a second-half substitute in the game.

While Al-Alamy were 1-0 down after conceding a 53rd-minute penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo turned out to be the savior, scoring an 87th-minute header from Ghislain Konan's cross to draw his team level.

The SPL club will face Moroccan club Raja Casablanca in their next fixture, which is the round of 16 of the competition.

Here's what Sadio Mane said in his introductory speech as an Al-Nassr player

Soccer Bayern Mane

Al-Nassr have roped in a true superstar at the global level by completing a move from Sadio Mane. It is worth noting that the ex-Liverpool attacker finished second in the Ballon d'Or standings for 2022.

Mane could form a lethal attacking partnership at Al-Alamy with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca by his side.

In his introductory speech to his teammates at the SPL club, Mane said (via Sports Brief):

"I am really happy to be part of you guys and really excited to start with you guys. And of course our target is to win everything and I am sure everybody is ready for it. What a team. Lets stick together and we will be successful."

Flashes of Mane's well-renowned brilliance were on display during the clash against Zamalek. Fans will hope that the Senegalese can find his best form quickly for the SPL club.