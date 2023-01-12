Al-Nassr table offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate in deal that could see him earn more than his current contract: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Al-Nassr have tabled an irrefutable offer for Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Sergio Ramos. Ronaldo and Ramos enjoyed a glittering spell together at Real Madrid.

Ramos is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The defender, however, is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians. Nasser Al-Khelaifi is unsure about extending the veteran's stay.

The central defender is also not in line for a return to the Spanish national team. The former La Roja captain was not in Luis Enrique's plans. It's highly unlikely that Luis de la Fuente will hand him a lifeline.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are looking to further strengthen their team after tying Cristiano Ronaldo down to a two-and-a-half-year deal.

They have reportedly offered Ramos a contract that will see the former Real Madrid captain earn more than what he currently does for PSG.

Ramos has made 24 appearances for the Parisians so far this season, starting 22 of those matches.

Apart from Sergio Ramos, Al-Nassr are looking to sign Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets. They have offered the 34-year-old a salary of €13 million per season (according to ESPN). Busquets is currently in the final year of his contract with the Blaugranas.

Manchester United are on course to sign their Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al-Nassr Player

Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure left Manchester United thin in attack. The Red Devils, however, are on the verge of securing their replacement for Ronaldo as they are close to finalizing a deal for Dutch striker Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst has previously helped Burnley secure a draw against Liverpool last season. Speaking about the attacker, who is currently on loan at Besiktas, Jurgen Klopp said last year (via Mirror):

"They (Burnley) brought in a new striker. If you saw the game, you would have seen he is a lively boy. He was very active all over the pitch. Burnley ask for all physicality you can put in a game, we cannot have the ball all the time and they are good when they have the ball."

Weghorst showed his quality when he scored a brace against Argentina in the dying embers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Whether he can help the Red Devils for the remainder of the season remains to be seen.

