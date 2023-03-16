Al-Nassr want to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid star, willing to pay €15M-per-year salary to tempt player - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr FC next summer, as per reports emerging from Spain.

The Portuguese forward sent shockwaves through the world of football when he announced his blockbuster move to Al-Nassr in the most recent winter transfer window.

The Saudi giants have already attempted to lure other Los Blancos legends such as Sergio Ramos, Marcelo Vieira, and Luka Modric to reunite them with Cristiano Ronaldo. After failed moves for the trio, they have now reportedly set their sights on the current Real Madrid captain.

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Being a pivotal figure for Real Madrid despite his age - he turned 35 last December - Benzema is widely expected to pen an extension at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more year.

The French veteran's current deal with Los Blancos is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, and with no official announcement regarding his future yet, he has generated interest from the likes of Al-Nassr.

Furthermore, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner could potentially earn a small fortune should he move to Cristiano Ronaldo's current club. Reports suggest he could earn a whopping €15M per season, with Al-Nassr willing to do everything in their power to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid chief will want to block Cristiano Ronaldo-Karim Benzema reunion

Portugal v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Despite Al-Nassr's reported interest, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be pushing for Benzema to remain in the Spanish capital and extend his contract. Reports suggest Perez views the iconic Frenchman as an ideal mentor for their up-and-coming Brazilian sensation, Endrick Felipe, when he eventually arrives in the Spanish capital.

The 16-year-old, who currently plays for Brazilian club Palmeiras, is set to move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after his recent €60M transfer. Los Blancos chief Perez hopes Benzema can help ease the teenager's transition from South America to arguably the biggest football club on the planet.

This could come as a massive blow to Al-Nassr, who have set their sights on bringing some of the biggest names in world football, like Benzema, to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League, one point behind Al-Ittihad. They shattered their wage structure to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle-East after the FIFA World Cup. They tabled an eye-watering wage packet of £177 million a year for the striker, making him the best earner in the sport.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already scored eight goals in his first seven league appearances for Al-Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes