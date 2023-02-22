Al-Shabab coach Vicente Moreno is confident that more elite players will follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League in the next few years.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved away from European football for the first time in his career by joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December. He put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi giants, to the surprise of many.

Al-Aalami made the Portuguese icon the highest-paid footballer in the world to get the deal across the line. Ronaldo reportedly earns a whopping £173 million a year in the Middle East.

Despite the financial outlay, Al-Nassr, who completed the signing with aid from the state, believe the transfer will do them good both on and off the pitch. The forward's presence has already seen the Saudi Pro League attract interest from investors abroad.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are now said to be looking to lure more elite footballers to the country as a result. There are also claims that the league is set to increase the number of foreigners allowed in a team to facilitate more high-profile signings.

Moreno has now explained that Ronaldo's arrival has put the Saudi Pro League under the spotlight. The Al-Shabab coach is also of the view that more international players will move to the Middle East soon. He told Fil Marma:

"The Saudi League is strong and includes distinguished players such as Ever Banega and Cristiano Ronaldo, I believe that Saudi clubs will sign more international players. The presence of Ronaldo drew the attention of the world to the competition."

Moreno was notably in charge of Spanish clubs Espanyol and RCD Mallorca before taking the reins at Al-Shabab last year.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared since joining Al-Nassr?

Despite joining in December, Cristiano Ronaldo could not make his debut for Al-Nassr until late January. He was serving a two-match ban for smashing an Everton fan's phone in April last year.

The 38-year-old then made a slow start to his life at Mrsool Park as it took three games for him to score his first goal. However, he has since been in fine form for Rudi Garcia's side.

After opening his account in the team's 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh, he netted each of Al-Nassr's four goals in their 4-0 win against Al-Wehda. He was the highest-rated player in the Saudi Pro League that week.

Ronaldo then provided two assists in the side's 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun at home last week. He now appears to have completely settled in at the club.

