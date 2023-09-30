Al-Tai winger Andrei Cordea shares heart-warming 3-word message as he receives Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt after defeat to Al-Nassr

Al-Tai winger Andrei Cordea has reacted to receiving Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt after Al-Nassr beat Al-Tai 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (September 29).

Ronaldo, 38, continued his rich vein of form in the SPL this season, scoring the winner from the spot three minutes from full-time. Talisca had put Al-Alami ahead in the 32nd minute after being played through by Ronaldo before Virgil Misidjan restored parity for Al-Tai in the 79th minute.

Just when it seemed like Luis Castro's side would drop points in the league for the first time in six games, Ronaldo stepped up. The visitors received a penalty after Talisca's header was handled inside the box by an Al-Tai player.

After a lengthy review, the penalty was given, and Ronaldo stepped up to bury his effort, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. Earlier, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had hit the post six minutes before Al-Tai's equalizer.

Following the game, Al-Tai's Romanian winger Cordea exchanged jerseys with Ronaldo. He later shared a picture of the Portuguese's jersey on his Instagram story, captioning it:

"Dreams come true."

Here's the screenshot of Cordea's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Cordea's Instagram story

Ronaldo is now up to 10 league goals for the season and five assists, leading both categories in Saudi Arabia's premier club football competition. With their sixth straight win, Al-Nassr move to within two points of leaders Al-Hilal (20) after eight games.

How did Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo fare against Al-Tai?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent outing against Al-Tai on Friday night. The 38-year-old set up teammate Talisca for the opener before scoring the winner from the spot with three minutes to go.

Ronaldo, who started the game and played the full 90 minutes, had a SofaScore rating of 7.6. Apart from his goal and an assist, the Portugal captain had five shots on target and as many off target.

He missed four big chances, hit the woodwork once in the second half, laid out 29 accurate passes and one key pass. He also created one big chance but was dispossessed six times. He was twice offside and also effected a clearance.