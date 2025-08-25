Alan Shearer addresses whether Manchester United should take Bruno Fernandes off penalty duty and give it to Bryan Mbeumo after latest miss

Premier League Hall of Famer Alan Shearer does not think Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes should be off penalty duties after his miss against Fulham. He believes that the Portuguese star should hand over duties to new signing Bryan Mbeumo if he misses two in a row.

Ad

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham after the Cottagers made a comeback in the game. Fernandes missed a penalty when it was goalless, before Leny Yoro's header was deflected into his own goal by Rodrigo Muniz, but Emile Smith Rowe leveled things up 15 minutes later.

On The Rest Is Football podcast, Gary Lineker questioned Shearer if Fernandes should be taken off the penalty duties after his miss against Fulham. He pointed at Bryan Mbeumo's record at Brentford and asked:

Ad

Trending

“Do they put Mbeumo now on penalties because he’s so good at it, isn’t he? Didn’t miss [any last season I think]."

Shearer was quick to suggest that the decision doesn't need to be taken now as players are allowed to miss a penalty. He added that call should be taken if the Manchester United captain missed two in a row and said:

Ad

“No, you’re allowed to miss one. If you miss two on the spin, I guess you’ve got to hand it over [to Mbeumo]."

Manchester United signed Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko this summer, but they are yet to score a goal this season.

Bruno Fernandes upset with referee after Manchester United penalty miss

Bruno Fernandes claimed that he was upset about the referee, Chris Kavanagh, accidentally nudging him before he took the penalty. He admitted that the miss was completely on him and said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I was upset. As a penalty-taker, you have your own routines, your own things that you do. It upset me because the referee didn't apologise. That is what triggered me in that moment, but that's not the excuse for missing the penalty. I had a very bad hit on the ball. I put my foot too under the ball and that's why it ended up going over the bar."

Ad

He went on to speak about the draw and said:

"We cannot be satisfied with one point. We came here to win the game. We were defending very well, but in one of them they got their goal. For us, it is very disappointing to not win the game today."

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season. They face Grimsby Town this week in the Carabao Cup before taking on Burnley in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More