Alan Shearer addresses whether Manchester United should take Bruno Fernandes off penalty duty and give it to Bryan Mbeumo after latest miss

Premier League Hall of Famer Alan Shearer does not think Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes should be off penalty duties after his miss against Fulham. He believes that the Portuguese star should hand over duties to new signing Bryan Mbeumo if he misses two in a row.
Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham after the Cottagers made a comeback in the game. Fernandes missed a penalty when it was goalless, before Leny Yoro's header was deflected into his own goal by Rodrigo Muniz, but Emile Smith Rowe leveled things up 15 minutes later.
On The Rest Is Football podcast, Gary Lineker questioned Shearer if Fernandes should be taken off the penalty duties after his miss against Fulham. He pointed at Bryan Mbeumo's record at Brentford and asked:
“Do they put Mbeumo now on penalties because he’s so good at it, isn’t he? Didn’t miss [any last season I think]."
Shearer was quick to suggest that the decision doesn't need to be taken now as players are allowed to miss a penalty. He added that call should be taken if the Manchester United captain missed two in a row and said:
“No, you’re allowed to miss one. If you miss two on the spin, I guess you’ve got to hand it over [to Mbeumo]."
Manchester United signed Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko this summer, but they are yet to score a goal this season.
Bruno Fernandes upset with referee after Manchester United penalty miss
Bruno Fernandes claimed that he was upset about the referee, Chris Kavanagh, accidentally nudging him before he took the penalty. He admitted that the miss was completely on him and said (via ESPN):
"I was upset. As a penalty-taker, you have your own routines, your own things that you do. It upset me because the referee didn't apologise. That is what triggered me in that moment, but that's not the excuse for missing the penalty. I had a very bad hit on the ball. I put my foot too under the ball and that's why it ended up going over the bar."
He went on to speak about the draw and said:
"We cannot be satisfied with one point. We came here to win the game. We were defending very well, but in one of them they got their goal. For us, it is very disappointing to not win the game today."
Manchester United lost 1-0 to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season. They face Grimsby Town this week in the Carabao Cup before taking on Burnley in the Premier League.