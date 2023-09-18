Alan Shearer blown away by what 3 Liverpool stars did in second-half comeback against Wolves

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has lauded three Liverpool stars' outings in their excellent 3-1 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, September 16.

The Reds registered their fourth win of the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League season, maintaining their fine unbeaten start to the campaign.

Hwang Hee-chaan handed the hosts a deserved lead in the seventh minute after a stellar start at the Molineux Stadium. However, Cody Gakpo leveled things in the 55th minute before Andy Robertson scored in the 85th minute and Hugo Bueno put the ball into his own net in injury time.

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day, Shearer analyzed Liverpool's second goal and lavished praise on Mohamed Salah for his assist. He also lauded Robertson's calm finish in the near post as well.

"Look at this for a weight of pass. Robertson with the first pass, he follows that one. That is an incredible pass and a great finish there," the former England striker said.

Prior to lauding the aforementioned pair, Shearer also heaped praise on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate for instilling confidence in his side towards the end of the game.

"Just have a look at Robertson and Konate here, urging all their team-mates forward, and the difference between that and the first half was just incredible," he stated.

Salah, who has two goals and four assists in the Premier League this season, showcased his great playmaking ability against Wolves this Saturday. He completed 18 passes, created five chances, and registered one shot.

Robertson, on the other hand, captained Liverpool in both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence. He netted his first goal since May 2022, while making 73 passes and winning all of his tackles against Wolves.

Konate, who was benched due to lack of match fitness, came on as an 83rd-minute substitute after Jarell Quansah picked up a minor cramp.

Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League victory over Wolves

Speaking to TNT Sports, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made an honest admission after his team came from behind to secure a hard-fought 3-1 triumph over Wolves.

"We had to play better than we did in the first-half. We did in the second which was the best moment to react. In the first half, we had some problems physically, we weren't sharp. We tried to find out who's ready [after the international break] and it was not a perfect choice. That's why we changed pretty much everything in the second-half," the German elaborated.

Liverpool, who sealed a shocking fifth-placed Premier League finish last season, are currently third with 13 points from five games, just two points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

The Reds will next be in action against Austrian outfit LASK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, September 21.