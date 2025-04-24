Alan Shearer explains why Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha ‘wouldn’t make a difference’ as he makes bold suggestion

Premier League Hall of Famer Alan Shearer believes Matheus Cunha would not make a difference at Manchester United. He believes that the Brazilian alone is not good enough to help the Red Devils get back to the top.

Shearer said to Betfair that Cunha has the talent, but Manchester United need to get the edge over their opponents. He added that the fee reported is massive, and they could be spending it better, and said via Daily Mirror:

"[He] wouldn't make a difference for Man United - they're going to need another six or seven players on top of that. He's just one of the players, if it is going to happen, but yeah I get it and I understand it. He'll be a welcome addition, absolutely. I don't know what they're going to have to pay for him. I suspect it's quite a hefty amount. Has he got talent? Absolutely. Is he a bit of a maverick? Yeah, but you get that with most good players - they have an edge to them and a side which some people may not like."

Cunha has a £62.5 million release clause, and the Red Devils are looking to activate it. However, they are reportedly in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers to pay the clause in installments.

Alan Shearer believes Manchester United need Chelsea target this summer

Alan Shearer went on to claim that Manchester United should sign a striker like Liam Delap. He believes that the Chelsea target would be the ideal player as he has a £30 million clause and adds to the player the squad is missing right now. He told Betfair via the Daily Mirror:

"They need a top-class centre-forward like Delap, but they need someone like Cunha as well. Whether they can go out and spend that much, I don't know. I suspect that may depend whether they get into the Champions League or not. I've read that there's about a £30m release clause for Liam Delap, which means that someone is going to get a real bargain in that. It isn't a lot of money for a centre-forward with big potential, like he has."

"He'll have tons of options, Delap will. When you look at all the clubs who need a centre-forward in the Premier League - Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, Spurs - there'll be huge clubs all looking at Delap. There's no doubt, if it is that amount of money, then he will have big options."

Chelsea and Manchester United are leading the chase for Delap this summer. With Ipswich Town all but relegated, the £30 million release clause kicks in soon.

