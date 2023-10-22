Alan Shearer explains what Manchester United stars have to do in order to reach the Top 4 in the Premier League this season

Premier League icon Alan Shearer reckons Manchester United forwards need to start scoring consistently if the Red Devils are to reach the Premier League top four this season.

Manchester United secured a narrow 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, October 21. Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot's excellent goals were enough to secure all three points after Oli McBurnie had given the home team a reprieve in the first half.

Despite Manchester United winning, Shearer believes their victory may paper the cracks in the attack. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The manager was right, you have got to find a way to win and they certainly did that. But you feel as though, if they want to get in and around the top four, one thing has to change and that is the forwards have to chip in more with goals."

He added:

"They certainly created the chances today and they should have put the ball in the back of the net more than they did. [Marcus] Rashford, [Rasmus] Hojlund, Antony, [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Anthony] Martial, you have got to ask for more, you have got to demand more when you are getting into these positions."

Shearer explained that Manchester United did well to get into goalscoring positions but failed to convert those chances:

"Working the ball and passing the way they did, that was really good play until they are in the six-yard box when that should be in the back of the net. There is only one goal from that list which I have just read out and that is Rashford."

He added:

"They have had nine league games and I do think he [Hojlund] will be a good player. I don't know why, after the goal he [Rashford] scored in midweek he was taking a touch, you would have thought he would be full of confidence and just hitting that."

Shearer highlighted the need for the likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to get among the goals, saying:

"They are getting into the positions and they are creating the chances so I suppose the time to worry is when you are not doing that at all. But there are the stats at the minute, McTominay is their top goalscorer and he has only started three league games and scored three goals."

He concluded:

"The demand to put the ball in the back of the net from those three [Hojlund, Rashford and Martial] in particular but you have to add Antony and Garnacho into that. To be in and around the top four, that has to improve."

Rashford, Martial, and Alejandro Garnacho have all struggled this season with all three scoring just one goal each across all competitions so far. Moreover, new signing Hojlund is yet to score in six league appearances which will be a big concern for Ten Hag to address.

Manchester United have had a poor start to the season

The Red Devils have pulled off narrow back-to-back 2-1 wins against Brentford and Sheffield United in recent weeks. However, Manchester United have looked far from their best and have had an extremely poor start to their season.

Ten Hag's men are currently languishing eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points from nine games. They are five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and six points behind leaders Manchester City.

Moreover, Manchester United have lost both their UEFA Champions League games so far and have conceded 20 goals in 12 appearances already.

The Red Devils will be aiming to turn their season around in their next UCL game against Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 24. They then face Manchester City in the league at home on Sunday, October 29.