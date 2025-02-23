Alan Shearer gives his take on Myles Lewis-Skelly's sending off in Arsenal's loss to West Ham

Pundit and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has given his verdict on the red card to Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly against West Ham. The young defender received a straight red card in the second half of the game, which his side lost 1-0 at home on Saturday (February 22).

Versatile defender Lewis-Skelly lasted just 17 minutes on the pitch before receiving a red card for fouling West Ham star Mohammed Kudus when he was through on goal. The England U-19 international received his second sending off since the turn of the year, with the VAR confirming his red card after a review.

Alan Shearer revealed that he was in complete agreement with the decision of the referee to send the 18-year-old off. Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, the league's record goalscorer analyzed the situation, pointing out that it was indeed the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity. He said (via TBR Football):

“It was the right call, yeah. It was a call that VAR got right, referee didn’t give it, which okay, you can sort of understand but that sort of typified Arsenal today, getting caught on the ball. But [William] Saliba’s not getting there, have a look at where [David] Raya is, the goalkeeper, so if Mohammed Kudus wins that ball and goes forward, which he will do, he can have a free shot at goal. So, correct, the referee gets sent to the screen and eventually, they got to the right decision. It was without a doubt a red card.”

Lewis-Skelly took a loose touch in midfield and lost the ball following fierce pressing by Kudus, who nicked the ball off him. The Arsenal youngster scythed down the Ghana international to prevent him from going through on goal, but referee Craig Pawson chose to err on the side of caution and show him a yellow card. He was, however, called to the monitor by the VAR, and he returned with a red card for the youngster.

Myles Lewis-Skelly had been introduced off the bench in the 56th minute and received his marching orders after 73 minutes. The teenager received a sending off earlier this year against Wolves but had his suspension overturned after an appeal.

How many Arsenal games will Lewis-Skelly miss following suspension?

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly received a sending off in the second half of his side's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

Lewis-Skelly was introduced in place of Riccardo Calafiori after just 56 minutes at the Emirates but was soon caught out at the back. With David Raya far off his line, he lost the ball to Mohammed Kudus and brought down the West Ham man for his red card.

The left-back will now be absent from Arsenal's visit to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in the league. He will miss only one game for Mikel Arteta's side due to his red card, seeing as his sending off was not for violent conduct or dangerous play.

