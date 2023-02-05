Alan Shearer and Ian Wright deliver verdict on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's controversial red card

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright believe Casemiro's sending-off was harsh in Manchester United's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on February 4.

Manchester United won 2-1 at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scoring for the hosts. However, they were dealt a big blow when Casemiro was shown a straight red card in the 70th minute.

The Brazilian midfielder had his arms around Will Hughes' neck after a melee broke out between players from both sides following Jeffrey Schlupp's tackle on Antony.

Former Newcastle United striker Shearer believes the Manchester United man was harshly sent off. He explained that the camera angle and slow motion made Casemiro's actions look worse. He said on Match of the Day (via Metro):

"There’s a melee in the corner, you can see everyone coming together, there’s pushing and shoving and grabbing and everything else. And then the referee is actually sent to the screen because of that, but the angle that he’s shown – he’s shown a still, and then he’s showed it in slow motion – in that position [from behind Casemiro] from that angle."

He added:

"But there’s another angle where it doesn’t look anywhere near as bad. And this angle here [from behind Hughes] you can see it there closely, he’s got hold of him, yes, but by the shirt rather than around the neck. There’s a lot more going on, i.e Ayew on Fred and what have you. You can see there’s slaps and pushing and grabbing and everything else."

Arsenal legend Wright also agreed with Shearer and added:

"I would have loved it! I would have sorted out somebody I don’t really get on with! But the fact is it’s just handbags, just clear it up and get on with it. Very harsh."

Schlupp scored for Crystal Palace after Casemiro's red card but Manchester United held on to secure all three points.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Casemiro's red card

Erik ten Hag also felt that the Brazilian ace was wrongly sent off and explained that he was trying to protect his teammates. He said:

"Casemiro is protecting our player, and protecting the player [Hughes], holding him back. If Casemiro should have been sent off, many more players should have been sent off."

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer and has become a vital part of Ten Hag's side. He has added solidity in midfield and has also contributed four goals and five assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

