Alan Shearer makes bold prediction on how many goals Bukayo Saka can score for Arsenal in Premier League this season

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has backed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to have a prolific 2024-25 Premier League campaign. He heaped praise on the winger, claiming that he could reach 20 league goals this season.

Saka has been the Gunners' main man for a few years now despite being just 22 years old. The right winger has put up excellent numbers, helping his side compete for the Premier League in the last two seasons. They failed to win by two points last season but the Englishman registered 16 goals and nine assists in 35 league games. It was his highest-ever goal tally in one season.

Saka has started the 2024-25 Premier League brilliantly as well. He scored a goal and provided an assist in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their opening game on August 17. Alan Shearer predicted Saka's goal tally this season, writing on the Premier League website (via TBR Football):

“A goal and an assist. Outstanding for Arsenal. Could reach 20 Premier League goals this season.”

Shearer had also heaped praise on Saka on The Rest Is Football podcast after the game against Wolves, saying (via TBR Football):

“What a player man, I mean the cross in for Havertz’s goal, then his finish the way he moved it, I mean I can’t think of any other words that he haven’t used for him already. He’s just bloody outstanding isn’t he, he’s an amazing player.”

Overall, Saka has scored 59 goals and provided 54 assists in 227 games for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta on the likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice starting Arsenal's PL opener after competing in Euro 2024 final

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice featured for England in their Euro 2024 final against Spain on July 14. David Raya was part of La Roja's squad but didn't play in the final. However, all three started in Arsenal's Premier League opener against Wolves.

When asked about their participation, Mikel Arteta said in his post-match press conference (via Arsenal.com):

"I’m not surprised. That’s their mentality. Straight after the [final], they said ‘I’m going to be ready for the first game’. I spoke to them in the summer to try to arrange their best plan. They wanted to be early, they wanted to be back. They were already getting prepared.

"This is the mentality we know we need. If players are doing that, that compromise will grow around the team and they will step up the level. That’s what we need."

Saka played 80 minutes against Wolves, while Rice played 85 minutes. They will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, August 24.

