Alan Shearer picks one from Cristiano Ronaldo or Thierry Henry, Mohamed Salah or Luis Suarez and more

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was recently handed the impossible task of choosing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, among other questions. The pundit spoke to Goal at the 50th PFA Awards, where he was asked to make his choice from a group of players.

The Premier League's record goalscorer was asked to make tough choices between some of the league's biggest names. He was asked to pick between two former Premier League and Real Madrid forwards Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, from which he chose the latter.

Shearer also had to pick between a pair of superstar Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez, and the Englishman chose Salah. Between Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and two-time Premier League winner N'Golo Kante, he chose the former.

Shearer picked Wayne Rooney ahead of former Manchester United teammate Robin Van Persie before choosing Cristiano Ronaldo over Thierry Henry.

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Shearer enjoyed a hugely successful Premier League career. He holds the league's goalscoring record with 260 goals and he also won one league title with Blackburn. He briefly managed the Magpies before fully taking on the role of a pundit in the last few years.

Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo among iconic Premier League forwards

When mentioning the greatest forwards to grace the English Premier League this century, it is impossible not to consider Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair have left their marks on the league in unforgettable fashion and did it in different ways.

Mohamed Salah endured a disappointing stint at Chelsea, where he was behind a host of regulars under Jose Mourinho. He had multiple loan spells before leaving permanently for AS Roma in 2016.

When he returned to the league with Liverpool a year later, the Egyptian had honed his skill in Italy and showed his capability. He equaled the then league's single-season goalscoring record in his debut season with 32 goals and led them to Premier League glory in 2020.

Salah is Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 142 goals and 14th on the overall list.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, joined Manchester United from Sporting CP as a teenager after he impressed in a preseason match against them. The Portuguese forward made a name for himself at Old Trafford and won the Ballon d'Or in 2008, making him the last Premier League player to do so.

He returned to the club in 2021 after 12 years away and scored 18 league goals. Overall, he scored 103 goals and provided 39 assists in 236 Premier League games.

Shearer, like most Premier League legends, respects Salah and Ronaldo for their achievements. While neither of them has broken his goals record, they have made their marks in unique ways.