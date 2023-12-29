Alan Shearer predicts where Liverpool and Arsenal will finish this season

Former England international Alan Shearer made a bold prediction claiming that neither Arsenal nor Liverpool will win the Premier League this season.

Shearer has instead predicted the Reds to finish runners-up to Manchester City with Arsenal finishing a place behind in third spot. This comes after the Gunners' surprise 2-0 home defeat at the hands of West Ham United on Thursday, December 28.

Mikel Arteta's side's home loss means that Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League standings, two points clear of the North London outfit.

Despite the advantage at halfway stage, Shearer still believes that either of the two aforementioned teams will win the 2023-24 Premier League. The former player turned pundit insteads backs Manchester City to retain the league with Aston Villa to finish fourth.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sport (via Rousing the Kop), Alan Shearer was quoted as saying the following:

“City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa. I wanted to put Newcastle in but I can’t!”

Manchester City, meanwhile, are currently fourth in the league, having picked up 37 points from 18 matches. They do have a game in hand over their fellow title contenders and could be right in the mix should they win that game.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are having a great season under the management of Unai Emery. They are third in the standings on 39 points from 19 games. However, Villa suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Boxing Day depsite being 2-0 up near the hour mark.

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a draw at Anfield earlier this month

Arsenal walked out of Anfield with a well earned point as they secured a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, December 23. It was the Reds' second consecutive home draw in the Premier League after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United earlier in December.

Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes gave Gunners the lead inside the first five minutes of the game after he headed home from a Martin Odegaard free-kick.

The Reds, however, equalized through Mohamed Salah's individual brilliance. The Egypt superstar cut inside from the right wing to score past goalkeeper David Raya.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool and Arsenal are due to face each other in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 7 at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides will also face one another for the second time in the Premier League on February 4, 2024.