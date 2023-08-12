Alan Shearer predicts Manchester United's final 2023-24 Premier League position and makes Rasmus Hojlund admission 

Alan Shearer has backed Manchester United to finish in the top four once again while tipping new signing Rasmus Hojlund to impress.

The Red Devils bounced back from a nightmare 2021-22 campaign by finishing third last season. Erik ten Hag oversaw a massive turnaround in the club's fortunes which also saw them end a six-year wait for a trophy.

That trophy was the Carabao Cup which Manchester United won by beating Newcastle in the final. The Magpies' legendary striker Shearer reckons Ten Hag's men will finish in the top four but in fourth rather than third again. He told The Rest is Football podcast:

"I've got them in fourth positon rather than third like last year."

Shearer is excited to see how Hojlund fares for United following his £72 million move to Old Trafford. The 20-year-old Danish striker becomes the most expensive player under 21 in the club's history:

"Really looking forward to seeing what Rasmus Hojlund can do. I know he's a youngster, they've paid a lot of money for him. There's a lot of expectation on his head and how they're gonna play him and (Marcus) Rashford in that team. I'm impressed with the job Ten Hag's done."

Hojlund was by no means a prolific goalscorer for former club Atalanta last season. He bagged 10 goals in 34 games across competitions but has joined Ten Hag's side as a work in progress.

The Dane is viewed by the Red Devils as a diamond in the rough and a youngster whom Ten Hag can transform into a proven goalscorer. He will also be aided on the goal front by Marcus Rashford as Shearer alluded to. The English forward scored a career-best 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

Both Hojlund and Rashford, 25, are tasked with grabbing the goals that propel Manchester United into credible title challengers. However, Shearer clearly feels a potential title race is too much of an ask for the 13-time Premier League champions this season.

Lisandro Martinez on Manchester United's summer signings

Lisandro Martinez is happy with the new arrivals.

Manchester United have to wait until Monday (August 14) to kickstart their 2023-24 campaign. They host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford, looking to get the season off to a flying start.

Ten Hag has lured three players to the club so far this summer. Hojlund has arrived from Atalanta while Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £60 million. The Dutch tactician's former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has also joined in a £47.2 million deal from Inter Milan.

Lisandro Martinez has been pleased with the business conducted by Ten Hag this summer. He has talked up his coach's signings, telling MUTV:

“I think the coach did an amazing job, he chose very well [new signings]. The players who are here, they are amazing and I think we are really happy with them. So we're looking forward to working together when the season starts and [hopefully to] win every game.”

Mount and Onana have already taken part in Manchester United's pre-season so have got to grips with Ten Hag's philosophy. However, Hojlund is set to miss the start of the campaign due to a slight injury.