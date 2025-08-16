Alan Shearer sends cheeky warning about Anfield switch to Alexander Isak after watching Liverpool star in 4-2 win over Bournemouth

Alan Shearer issued a cheeky warning to wantaway Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak following Liverpool’s dramatic 4-2 victory over Bournemouth on Friday.

Isak has been strongly linked with a move away from St. James’ Park, with Anfield looking like his most probable destination. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Swede made himself unavailable for Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa to facilitate a transfer. He had already informed the Magpies that he did not want to play for them again after they reportedly rejected a £110 million offer from the Premier League champions.

Hugo Ekitike, who joined the Reds from Eintracht Frankfurt last month, shined on his Premier League debut. He scored the opening goal in the first half and set up Cody Gakpo for Liverpool’s second shortly after halftime.

While the match was still ongoing, Alan Shearer took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that any player considering a move to Anfield may need to think twice after Ekitike's impressive performance. Shearer wrote:

“Surely any forward thinking of going to Liverpool, will be having second thoughts now having to play second fiddle to the brilliant Ekitike all season?,” followed by flushed and zany face emojis.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference, Eddie Howe stated that Isak will control whether he plays for Newcastle before the transfer deadline. The forward is currently training away from the first team amid uncertainty about his future.

“He looks a real talent” – Gary Neville compares Hugo Ekitike’s goal to Liverpool icon Luis Suarez

Gary Neville praised Hugo Ekitike after his performance in the Reds’ Premier League opener against Bournemouth. The former Manchester United defender said Ekitike reminded him of Luis Suárez and also highlighted his contribution to Liverpool’s second goal.

Neville told Sky Sports:

“I think we can talk about the goal, which is obviously a great moment where he just gets that little bit of a ricochet. It reminded me of Luis Suarez, the way in which he just you get that little bit of a break that you deserve when you are positive and you run at people.”

He added:

“I thought he was really good on the second goal, where he holds it up and just pops it off. So he’s demonstrated that he can drop in, he can score goals, he can run past people, he can bring teammates into play. You know, he looks a real talent. And obviously we think that Isak is going to come to Liverpool in this next couple of weeks, but he can have real competition there.”

Hugo Ekitike is the first-ever Frenchman to score and assist on his Premier League debut.

