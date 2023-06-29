Argentina icon Lionel Messi’s drunken speech after Barcelona’s treble win in 2009 has gone viral, drawing hilarious reactions from fans.

Courtesy of @sportsville, a video of an intoxicated Lionel Messi has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, the Argentinian can be seen giving a speech during the Blaugrana’s open-top bus parade in 2009, following their first treble win. The 36-year-old addresses the crowd passionately, expressing his desire to keep winning silverware.

His message translates to:

“You wanted the treble, here's the treble. And the next season, let’s continue. Let’s win everything. Let’s celebrate together again. Thanks for everything. Visca Barca and visca Catalunya.”

Fans have claimed that the alcohol had taken away Messi’s inhibitions, making him confident. Instagram user @a.k.9.y wrote:

“That alcohol dissolved his social anxiety 😭😭”

Another fan, @mathieu_sen215, seconded, saying:

“This is the most confident Messi I’ve ever seen 💀”

A third fan, @jose_ox, added:

“Liquor really be making you confident huh”

One fan, @mistaholm, drew parallels between the Barcelona legend and Jack Grealish’s celebrations, claiming that the Manchester City ace channeled his inner Messi after the Cityzens’ treble win in June.

“Grealish channeled his inner Messi during Man City’s celebrations. Gotta love it”

Lionel Messi is expected to join Inter Miami after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expires on June 30. Instagrammer @notalimugala believes that Inter Miami fans would be treated to such amazing speeches every season.

They added:

“this gon be inter miami every season after he joins the squad💀”

Messi was heavily linked with a Barcelona return this summer, but the move ultimately did not pan out. In his previous spell, the La Masia graduate played 778 matches for the Blaugrana, scoring 672 times and claiming 303 assists across competitions. He won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona, amongst other honors.

Tata Martino to reunite with Lionel Messi in Inter Miami

MLS outfit Inter Miami has confirmed that Tata Martino will replace Phil Neville as the club’s manager. They sacked Neville earlier this season following a string of disappointing displays. Miami find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference after winning only five of their 18 games.

Martino is set to manage Lionel Messi for the third spell in his career, having managed him previously for Barcelona (2013-14) and Argentina (2014-16). The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has a pretty decent record under Martino, with him scoring 54 times and claiming 24 assists in 65 games across competitions (Argentina and Barcelona).

