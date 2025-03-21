Alejandro Balde names Lamine Yamal and 2 ex-Barcelona superstars as his favorite players to watch

Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde claimed that his compatriot and fellow teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is one of his favorite players to watch. The 21-year-old added that he also loved watching Blaugrana legends Samuel Eto'o and Jordi Alba in action.

Yamal is considered to be the hottest prospect to emerge from La Masia since Lionel Messi. He has taken the footballing world by storm, with 20 goals and 24 assists in 89 appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions.

Both Yamal and Balde came up through the ranks at Barca's famed La Masia academy. The pair have made 61 appearances together, often forming an effective link-up down the left flank.

Although Balde has a strong bond with his 17-year-old compatriot, it is likely that he idolized and was significantly influenced by Eto'o and Alba during his formative years. The Cameroonian forward racked up 130 goals and 34 assists in 199 games for the Catalan giants, cementing himself as one of the best forwards in club history.

Balde has been outspoken about his respect for Alba, who currently plays for Inter Miami alongside Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. The youngster has often claimed that the veteran has given him valuable advice to improve his game.

The duo played in 18 games alongside each other in the 2022-23 campaign, helping Barca win LaLiga and the Supercopa de Espana.

With one goal and seven assists in 37 games, Balde has been a key part of Hansi Flick's setup this season. Up next, he will be seen in action in Barcelona's LaLiga clash against Osasuna on March 27.

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is already one of the best dribblers in European football

At just 17 years of age, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the most exciting players to watch in European football. An astonishing new stat (reported by Mundo Deportivo h/t Barca News Network) shows the level of his on-ball prowess and incredible dribbling ability.

After establishing himself as a key player under Hansi Flick last season, the young winger has become a permanent fixture in the starting lineup this season. He has formed a potent attacking triumvirate alongside Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, powering Barca to the top of LaLiga and into the UCL quarter-finals.

Yamal has completed 94 dribbles in LaLiga this season, averaging 4.2 completed dribbles per game with a 55% success rate. In this statistic, he stands head and shoulders clear of superstar players like his Blaugrana teammate Raphinha (44) and Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr (61) and Kylian Mbappe (64).

The young forward also wins 7.5 duels per game on average, forcing his opponents into tackles to stop him from running through on goal. Thus, he wins two fouls per game, giving his team gilt-edged opportunities from set pieces.

Up next, Yamal will be seen in action for the Spain national team in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final match-up against the Netherlands on March 23 (2-2 after the first leg).

