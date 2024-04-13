Alejandro Garnacho likes tweets questioning Ten Hag's criticism of him after Manchester United's draw against Bournemouth

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has stirred the pot by liking a tweet criticizing Erik ten Hag following the team's Premier League draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, April 13.

The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium. Dominic Solanke (16') and Justin Kluivert scored for the Cherries, while Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace (31', 65' P) for the visitors.

Garnacho started the away match, but was substituted at half-time with his team trailing 2-1. After the game, Ten Hag took a subtle dig at the Spain-born Argentine youngster. The 19-year-old has now liked tweets from Mark Goldbridge that criticized the manager.

Garnacho has been a high performer for Manchester United this season and has often carried the attacking burden on his shoulders. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances across competitions, a significant return for his tender age. In 30 Premier League appearances, the Argentina international has netted seven goals and laid out three assists.

However, his recent actions could cause yet another dressing room issue. Earlier in the season, Jadon Sancho was ousted from the team for a tweet criticizing the manager. Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo left the club after falling out with Ten Hag. Whether the Dutchman takes the same sort of strict approach with Garnacho remains to be seen.

The Red Devils, however, need to focus on their on-field performances if they are to finish the season on a respectable note. They are currently seventh, with 50 points from 32 matches.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on taking off Alejandro Garnacho at half-time against Bournemouth

After the Bournemouth game, Erik ten Hag made it clear that Alejandro Garnacho's substitution was a tactical change rather than a fitness issue. Ten Hag claimed Manchester United needed better quality and coordination on the right flank.

Speaking to the media, he said (via centredevils on X):

"I think we had to repair over the right side. We didn't play well, the spaces were there. In possession, we had to bring a sub there. Garnacho during the week was not training."

He added:

"Only yesterday, we thought bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation and togetherness on the right hand side."

While Garnacho has performed very well this season, he is still very young and raw. Hence, Ten Hag's handling of him isn't very surprising. However, some fans have pointed out that the manager is turning a blind eye to Manchester United's bigger names, like Marcus Rashford.

