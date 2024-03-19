Alejandro Garnacho reacts as Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo receives first England call-up

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has shared his excitement on teammate Kobbie Mainoo's maiden England senior call-up.

Mainoo, 18, has been a standout player at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, contributing two goals and as many assists in 21 games across competitions, starting 18 times.

His outstanding performances, maturity and consistency belying his tender years has earned him a call-up from Gareth Southgate for the upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Belgium next week.

Understandably, Mainoo's joy knew no bounds, as he put up a message on Instagram:

"It's an honour to receive my first England call up"

A thrilled Garnacho commented on the post (as per UF):

"My man"

As per Guardian, the teenager said about his call-up:

“I was with the Under-21s, and I got a text from (England assistant manager) Steve Holland telling me to come and meet him at reception. He just told me I’ve been called up. ... I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, but I’m excited! (My family) are all buzzing.”

England play Brazil on May 23 before taking on Belgium - both at Wembley - three days later.

What did England boss say about Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo recently?

England manager Gareth Southgate waxed lyrical about the Manchester United teenager at the recent UEFA Nations League draw in February.

Acknowledging the player's impressive evolution at Old Trafford, the Three Lions boss said (as per Guardian) that Mainoo has had a 'fabulous' start to his career, hinting that a callup wasn't too far away:

“He’s doing brilliantly. I’m not certain he’s necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. He’s quite a progressive player, but he’s had a fabulous start to his career, and it will be good to monitor him.”

Based on his performances in the two friendlies next week, it might not be surprising if the Manchester United teenager is on the plane to Germany for the 2024 European Championships.