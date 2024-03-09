Alejandro Garnacho reveals instructions Erik ten Hag gave him as Manchester United secure 2-0 win over Everton

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has revealed that he received specific instructions from manager Erik ten Hag which culminated in his game-winning performance against Everton.

The Red Devils strolled to a 2-0 win over the Toffees at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, March 9. They bounced back from two successive league defeats, including one at home.

Argentina international Garnacho has become a regular at Old Trafford this season, having displaced Antony for a place in the starting XI in recent weeks. The 19-year-old was handed a 20th league start of the season against Everton. He played alongside Marcus Rashford as the only recognised forward in the XI.

Alejandro Garnacho proved once more, as he has done many times in recent weeks, that he has the quality to play at this level for the Red Devils. The youngster won two penalties for his side to score both goals in their win over the Toffees and end their poor run of form.

Bruno Fernandes converted the first penalty in the 12th minute before Marcus Rashford scored via the second penalty in the 36th minute.

After the game, Garnacho said that manager Ten Hag had given him direct instructions to create chaos with his direct running and dribbling. He also said that the manager wanted him to shoot more, and he expressed his pleasure in helping the team win.

He said via Centre Devils:

“He always wants me to go 1v1, to shoot and dribble… today I won two penalties which helped the team.”

Garnacho won his side's first penalty after just 12 minutes when he was tripped by Everton defender James Tarkowski in the box. Captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up to fire home the resulting penalty to open the scoring for Manchester United.

The Argentine teenager was at it again 24 minutes later, this time getting felled by Ben Godfrey in the box for a second penalty. Rashford fired his effort into the back of the net to find the goal in successive league games.

Manchester United return to winning ways, set for Liverpool clash

After losses to Fulham and Manchester City in the Premier League, Manchester United beat Everton in front of their fans. Their next order of business is an FA Cup quarterfinal against rivals Liverpool at home on Sunday, March 17.

Manchester United narrowly defeated Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup to reach the quarterfinals, where Liverpool lie in wait. The Reds made light work of Southampton to reach this stage of the competition, winning 3-0 as they look to claim more silverware.

Liverpool will have Mohamed Salah back with the squad after he made his return from injury in their UEFA Europa League win in midweek. They beat Sparta Praha 5-1 away in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

The Reds will first have to navigate a tricky league clash with Manchester City in the league at Anfield on Sunday before the FA Cup next weekend.