Alejandro Garnacho’s brother delivers worrying 6-word verdict on Manchester United performance during 3-0 loss against Liverpool

Manchester United were thoroughly dismantled by Liverpool on Sunday, September 1, as Arne Slot’s side secured a 3-0 victory on the road. Roberto, the brother of United star Alejandro Garnacho, certainly didn’t hide his disappointment with the Red Devils’ performance.

United started the game brightly, getting into dangerous positions and putting Liverpool under pressure. However, that dominance was short-lived, as the visitors soon took full control of the game.

Liverpool’s pressure eventually paid off in the 35th minute when Luis Diaz opened the scoring. He then doubled the lead in the 42nd minute to pile further misery on Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United supporters.

The Reds continued to dominate in the second half, with Mohamed Salah making it 3-0 in the 56th minute, effectively putting the game to bed. United had some chances after Salah’s goal, but they failed to capitalize on it and were comfortably beaten on their home turf.

Trending

Alejandro Garnacho, who started on the right flank, had a difficult outing and was substituted for Amad Diallo in the 69th minute. His brother, Roberto, felt United’s performance on the night was poor.

He shared his thoughts on the social media platform X, saying:

"I can’t believe what I’m seeing."

Expand Tweet

The result leaves ten Hag and United in a spot of bother, as they are currently placed 14th in the league table with just three points to their name. Liverpool, on the other hand, remain one of only two teams with a perfect record and are the only side in the league yet to concede a goal.

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United will improve despite damaging defeat

Erik ten Hag is certainly under pressure after consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool. Beyond the results, the Red Devils’ performances were quite lackluster, raising questions about United’s identity under Ten Hag.

However, the Dutch manager, while acknowledging the disappointment, pointed out that with several new players in the squad, it will take time for them to adjust to their new environment.

“It is not like I am Harry Potter. You have to acknowledge that. For three players it was their first start of the season."

"I don’t want to talk about positives today.This defeat hurts for us and our fans. It is the third game of the season. I have had to explain this so many times. We have to build a new team. We will be fine but it is clear we have to improve. At the end of the season I am quite confident we will have a big chance to lift another trophy," ten Hag said (via BBC).

The international break provides Ten Hag and United with an opportunity to regroup. They will then face Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on September 14, followed by the EFL Cup clash against Barnsley on September 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback