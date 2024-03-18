Alejandro Garnacho's brother reveals Manchester United star was struggling with hamstring injury ahead of 4-3 Liverpool win

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho's brother claimed that the Argentine was struggling with a hamstring issue before the win against Liverpool on Sunday, March 17.

The Red Devils overcame the Merseyside giants 4-3 in their quarter-final FA Cup clash, with the injured Garnacho playing 120 minutes of football. In the build-up to the game, the 19-year-old missed training during the week as he nursed his hamstring problem.

Garnacho was pivotal to his side's success as he laid off Amad Diallo, who bagged a 121st-minute winner for Erik ten Hag and company.

Revealing that Garnacho was suffering on the fitness front ahead of this knockout fixture, his younger sibling wrote on X:

"Garnacho has trained 2 days this week due to a hamstring injury, still, he is there running 120 minutes and giving the winning assist, I'm proud of you BIG BRO."

Garnacho has enjoyed consistent starts in a Manchester United shirt this season, making 38 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and four assists.

The youngster will be expected to have fully recovered from his hamstring injury by the time the Red Devils take on Coventry in the FA Cup semi-final on April 20. Before that, Manchester United have four Premier League matches lined up against Brentford, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bournemouth.

Currently, they are sixth in the league standings, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more.

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United star deserves more playing time

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Amad Diallo deserves more playing time following his heroics in the 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has unfortunately missed most of the campaign through injury and played just 98 minutes of football across competitions. Speaking about the Ivory Coast international after the win, Ten Hag said (via Metro):

"I'm so happy for him. He is one of the players with a huge setback this season, a bad injury, returning from it, but returning to a team where there is a lot of competition for his position."

"He does not always get the time to play he deserves by his training performances, but then he is coming on, then he shows his contribution, scoring a goal," the Dutchman added.

Currently, Diallo has the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho to contend with for a place on either wing. Overall, he has made 13 senior appearances for Manchester United, bagging two goals and an assist.