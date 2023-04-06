Alejandro Garnacho sends message to Vinicius Jr after Real Madrid's 4-0 win against Barcelona in El Clasico

Commenting under Vinicius Junior’s Instagram post, Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho claimed that Real Madrid’s comeback win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals was standard procedure for them.

Needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, Real Madrid traveled to Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium for the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday night (April 5). Having lost their last three matches against the Blaugrana across competitions, Los Blancos came into the game as underdogs.

However, they ultimately beat the odds, securing a 4-0 victory over Barca (4-1 on aggregate) to book a date with Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior were the two standout players for Madrid at Camp Nou, with the former scoring a hat-trick while the latter netted the opening goal.

After the match, Vinicius Junior took to Instagram to celebrate Wednesday’s victory with fans across the world.

Sharing three pictures, Vinicius Junior wrote:

“Comeback & Final = REAL MADRID 🤍”

Manchester United starlet Garnacho was one of the first to comment, with him claiming that it was not unnatural for the Whites to record a comeback win.

He commented:

“normal 😂😅”

Los Merengues’ never-say-die attitude is well documented. In the 2021-22 season alone, they recorded multiple comebacks in the UEFA Champions League knockouts to be crowned champions for the 14th time.

Xavi admits it will be “hard to sleep” after Barcelona’s El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona boss Xavi has admitted that falling to a 4-0 defeat to their sternest rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou is a bitter pill to swallow. He claimed that his side played well in the first half and had a few decent chances, but simply could not keep up with the visitors in the second half.

He said at a press conference (via Jamaica Observer):

"We're hurt today, yes. It will be hard to sleep, more so as the big Barca fan that I am. I told the players (this could happen), we had chances but went in at 1-0. It's a shame because we competed well in the first half and that was our moment.

“In the second Madrid were better, sincerely, they were better physically, they pressed us high. There are no excuses.”

Barcelona are, of course, still the favorites to win La Liga this season. With 11 games to play, they have a comfortable 12-point lead over Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings.

