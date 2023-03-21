Aleksandar Mitrovic could receive Cristiano Ronaldo-esque ban for pushing referee in defeat against Manchester United

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could be handed a similar ban to what former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo received in 2017. The Serb was sent off for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during the 3-1 defeat to the Red Devils on Sunday (March 19) in the FA Cup.

The Cottagers were sent packing in the FA Cup quarterfinals in a frenetic game at Old Trafford. Kavanagh dished out red cards to Mitrovic, Willian and Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Mitrovic's sending-off has garnered debate over the length of the suspension he should receive, as he aggressively shoved the referee while protesting Willian's dismissal.

The Serbian frontman could be set for a lengthy ban, which Cristiano Ronaldo was handed in 2017. Then at Real Madrid, the Portuguese icon came on with 24 minutes to go during the Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona. He scored a goal but was booked for taking his shirt off when celebrating.

Ronaldo then picked up a second yellow card for diving to try and win a penalty. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea gave him his marching orders, but the former Los Blancos attacker was enraged. He pushed the Spanish official before leaving the Camp Nou pitch.

His initial one-match ban was extended to five games, and he was made to pay a €3,805 fine for the incident.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford beats Cristiano Ronaldo's European tally for Red Devils

Marcus Rashford fired home his 27th goal of the season against Betis.

There was a lot of debate about how Manchester United would replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese left the club last November by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

He bagged 24 goals in 38 games for the Red Devils during his first season at Old Trafford in 2021-22. However, Rashford has well and truly stepped up to become Erik ten Hag's side's main outlet.

The English striker has already beaten Ronaldo's 21-22 tally with 27 goals in 44 games across competitions. He also moved ahead of his former teammate with goals scored in European competition this past week.

Rashford scored a superb strike in a 1-0 (5-1 aggregate) victory over Real Betis in the Europa League last 16. That took him above Ronaldo tally of 25 goals in Europe for United, and he did so with some style. The English forward smashed home from the edge of the box to seal Manchester United's place in the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo participated in the Europa League for the first time in his career earlier this season. Two of the three goals he managed in his disappointing last season with Manchester United were in the European competition.

Poll : 0 votes