Alex Baena spotted with swollen cheekbone after being punched by Real Madrid star Fede Valverde, image goes viral on social media

Villarreal winger Alex Baena was spotted with a swollen cheekbone after clashing with Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde after the two sides' game on Saturday (April 8).

The Yellow Submarine secured a 3-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to late goals from Jose Luis Morales (70') and Samuel Chukwueze (80'). However, Villarreal's superb comeback victory was marred by a showdown between Baena and Valverde in the parking lot.

Marca reports that Valverde punched Baena for 'messing with his family', and his entourage alleges that he had a serious motive for doing so. There was reportedly an argument between the two players before the Real Madrid playmaker waited for the Spaniard in the visitors' bus park.

Baena has since been spotted by El Chiringuito TV donning a swollen cheekbone in the aftermath of his altercation with Valverde:

Villarreal players are believed to be surprised by Valverde's aggression. Baena is considering going to the police station and filing a report. His team holds all the evidence due to the incident occurring in their area of the parking lot.

Valverde is reported to have been infuriated by a comment made by Baena during Madrid's Copa del Rey win over Villarreal in January. His entourage claim that the Spaniard told him:

"Cry now that your son is not going to be born."

The Uruguayan was allegedly on the receiving end of similar comments during Villarreal's win on Saturday. Valverde thus waited for him in the parking lot and told him:

"(You're) not messing with (my) family."

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti expects Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to stay

Karim Benzema, 35, Luke Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, are coming to the end of their contracts with Real Madrid. The trio's deals expire at the end of the season.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti has given a positive update on talks with the three Madrid legends and expects them to sign new deals, saying (via GOAL):

"There is progress, they are talking. I see Benzema, Kroos and Modric as always. Throughout the season, it is normal to have differences in level."

The Italian stressed how important the trio are to his side despite their age:

"You have to evaluate them on what they do, not their age. They may not have the physique of the younger players, but nobody in the world has their way of handling matches. You can't buy that in the transfer market."

Ancelotti made it clear that he feels they will remain with Real Madrid beyond the summer:

"I think that the three of them will continue at Real Madrid, but the day they are not there, we will have to look for another spine. We have youngsters who will also mark an era in Madrid, but they will do it in a different way than Kroos and Modric."

Poll : 0 votes