Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe reflect on USWNT's drab 0-0 draw against Portugal in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe reacted to the USWNT's 0-0 draw against Portugal in the FIFA Women's World Cup. The USWNT have secured a spot in the Round of 16, finishing second in Group E behind the Netherlands.

The nation brushed aside Vietnam 3-0 in their first group game while sharing the spoils in their second game against the Netherlands. Speaking after their latest clash, Morgan said (via Fox Sports):

"It's tough to be second (place in the group), we wanted to go through first, this team gave everything, we just didn't put the ball in the back of the net. In the last few minutes, we had to hold it down, get the result and move on. Now we look forward...the players came in and helped out starting squad, we had many gamechangers coming in and making a difference, it's not the result we wanted but we move forward."

Addressing what went wrong, Morgan's teammate Rapinoe added (via Fox Sports):

"I think we need to be a little bit calmer. In the first half, there was a lot of space for us to play into but it was a little bit rushed. We could have switched the point of attack a little bit more. We were finding the width but we needed to open them up a bit more and draw them out, and then obviously put our chances away when we get them but yeah, a big game coming up next."

Up next for the USWNT is their Round of 16 tie, scheduled to take place on August 06.

Ex-USA international lashes out at USWNT after Portugal draw in the FIFA Women's World Cup

Ex-footballer Carli Lloyd has made her feeling clear about the USWNT's 0-0 draw against Portugal in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Despite qualifying for the knockout stages, the two-time World Cup winner believes that the USWNT are not destined to win the tournament.

Speaking after the clash on a post-match programme with Fox Sports, Lloyd Said (via MSN):

"Today was uninspiring. Disappointing. They don’t look fit. They’re playing as individuals and the tactics are too predictable. Winning and training and doing all that you can do to be the best individual player, that’s not happening."

Lloyd has previously been vocal about the performances of the side. She was critical of the USWNT's performance in their 1-1 draw against the Netherlands as well.