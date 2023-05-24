"Alexa Demie doop" - Fans react hilariously to Dele Alli's girlfriend Cindy Kimberly's look at Cannes Film Festival

Fans reacted hilariously on Twitter after Cindy Kimberly, girlfriend of Dele Alli, appeared to sport a look similar to 'Euphoria' starlet Alexa Demie at the Cannes Film Festival. Kimberly posted three photos on her Instagram account on Tuesday (May 23) while she was at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Everton star Dele Alli and Cindy Kimberly have been in a relationship since the summer of 2022. The social media star is currently signed to Uno Models and boasts of over seven million followers on Instagram (@wolfiecindy).

The 24-year-old was invited to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 16 and is set to conclude on May 27. It is an annual film festival that previews new films of all genres and is hosted in Cannes, France. It is generally off-limits to the general public.

Cindy Kimberley sported a new look at the event, which can be viewed below:

Fans immediately noticed how similar she looked to American actress Alexa Demie. The latter is best known for featuring in HBO's hit series Euphoria. They let her know this by commenting on her Instagram post:

"Alexa demie dooop"

"directly copied alexa demie like this is not inspo lol"

"Did anyone else totally think this was Alexa Demie at first ??"

"giving alexa demie"

What happened to Dele Alli? Exploring the downward spiral of the Everton star's career

Dele Alli has lost the momentum from the early part of his career

At one point in the Premier League, Dele Alli was tipped to be the next big superstar. However, multiple factors, including a lack of work ethic, effort, and injuries have resulted in the 27-year-old being left without direction in his career.

Alli made his debut for Spurs in the summer of 2015, at the age of 19. He formed a lethal partnership with Christian Eriksen and helped his side challenge for the Premier League title, even winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Dele Alli was on top of his game for the first three seasons as he scored 46 goals in 146 appearances, which are impressive returns for a midfielder. However, his form quickly faded after and he found himself being a fringe player for Spurs following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. This was perceived to be due to a lack of effort from his side.

He struggled to break into the starting XI under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte and was sold to Everton on an initial free transfer. He struggled to make any impact there as well, only making 11 appearances during the 2021-22 season, with zero goal returns.

At the start of the 2022-23 season, Dele Alli was loaned to Turkish side Besiktas in what seemed to be a last-ditch effort to revive his stagnating career. Unfortunately, he only scored three goals in 15 appearances before suffering a serious injury and returning to Everton. Besiktas weren't impressed with his performances and sought to cancel his loan deal.

Alli hasn't featured for the Toffees since and it isn't clear if he has a future with them next season either.

Poll : 0 votes