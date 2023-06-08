Alexis Mac Allister explains why he chose iconic number 10 after completing Liverpool move

Alexis Mac Allister recently completed a move to Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion for €35 million. The midfielder, who was a crucial part of the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will wear the No. 10 shirt in his new club.

Mac Allister comes in as a highly touted player. His performances in the Premier League drew the interest from top clubs. However, he will write the next chapter of his career at Merseyside.

Speaking about his decision to choose the iconic number 10 shirt, Mac Allister said (via the Reds' official website):

"No, not really. I know how important the No.10 is in football. I had the possibility to take the No.8 as well, which is a big number for this club because of [Steven] Gerrard, of course. But I decided for No.10 because I used it a lot of times in Argentina, in Brighton, U23s national team as well. It's a number that I really like and that's why I chose it."

The likes of Sadio Mane, Phillipe Coutinho, and Michael Owen have previously donned the No. 10 jersey for the Reds.

Liverpool, meanwhile, bid goodbye to players like James Milner and Naby Keita. Arthur Melo also returns to Juventus upon the expiration of his loan spell. Hence, midfield reinforcement is necessary for the Reds.

Mac Allister, 24, could be a massive addition to the team given his quality and his Premier League experience. He was a crucial player for Brighton during the 2022-23 season. He scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 games across competitions.

Alexis Mac Allister spoke about playing at Anfield for Liverpool

Liverpool's home stadium Anfield is one of the most iconic arenas in world football. The atmosphere inside the ground is amazing and it is called red fortress for that reason.

Alexis Mac Allister has previously played in the stadium but as a Brighton player. Playing at the stadium as a Red is a dream scenario for anybody. Mac Allister was asked what it would mean for him and he replied:

"Well, I have to say that I've got very good memories at Anfield – but hopefully the ones coming will be even better. I played for Boca Juniors and I feel like Liverpool is that kind of team where the fans are supporting the whole game. I'm really looking forward to playing in front of our fans and showing what we can do."

Mac Allister, though, will be missing out on the UEFA Champions League in his first season as a Red. Rather, he will be participating in the UEFA Europa League as Jurgen Klopp's team finished fifth in the Premier League table.

