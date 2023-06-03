Alexis Mac Allister's cousin hints at Liverpool move for Brighton star

Alexis Mac Allister's cousin, Luciano Guaycochea, has said that the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is close to joining Liverpool.

Mac Allister, 24, emerged as the Reds' top target after they pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp's side have been working on a deal to sign the midfielder for weeks.

Brighton are prepared to sanction a move for the Argentina international for a fixed sum this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The journalist has reported that Liverpool could sign Mac Allister for a sum way less than £65 million.

The Seagulls' stance means that the Reds only have to agree personal terms with Mac Allister to get a deal across the line. The Merseyside-based club have made progress in their efforts to convince the Argentinian to move to Anfield and are determined to get the transfer done next week.

Mac Allister's father and agent are due to arrive in England on Saturday (June 3) for further talks, as per Romano. There's a feeling that both parties want to quickly reach an agreement over personal terms.

Meanwhile, the Brighton star's cousin, Guaycochea, has confirmed that the midfielder is on the verge of joining Liverpool.

"Well, I cannot say where he's going to play, but I think everyone knows he's close to (joining) Liverpool," Guaycochea told Stadium Astro. "It's a big team, but wherever he goes, I hope he can play well."

Guaycoachea, 31, is primarily a midfielder and plies his trade for Malaysian club Perak FC. Mac Allister's older brothers Francis and Kevin are also professional players.

How did Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister fare in his last game for Brighton?

Alexis Mac Allister played 40 games across competitions for Brighton in the 2022-23 season, bagging 12 goals and three assists. His last appearance for the club came in their 2-1 Premier League defeat against Aston Villa.

The Argentina international played as a central midfielder for the Seagulls, starting alongside Facundo Buonanotte, Yasin Ayari and Julio Enciso. Despite ending on the losing side, Mac Allister was one of the best players in the game.

Only teammate Levi Colwill (85) had more touches than Mac Allister (69) in the game. The former Argentinos Juniors midfielder made 41 passes with 84% accuracy and created one big chance.

The Liverpool target registered one shot on target and made three dribble attempts. Meanwhile, no Brighton player won more duels than the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner (9), with only Ollie Watkins faring better across both teams. Mac Allister also made one clearance and two tackles.

