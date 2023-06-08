Alexis Mac Allister takes iconic shirt number as Liverpool officially confirm transfer

Alexis Mac Allister will wear the No. 10 jersey for Liverpool after officially completing his transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds have announced the signing of Mac Allister, 24, from Brighton for an undisclosed fee today (Thursday, June 8). The Argentina international has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Anfield.

Liverpool acquired the player's services from Brighton after triggering a release clause in his deal with the Seagulls. Although the clubs have not disclosed the finances involved, the midfielder has cost the Reds only £35 million despite a £70 million fee being mooted initially.

The Merseyside-based club have confirmed that the former Argentinos Juniors man will sport the No. 10 shirt for the club. The iconic jersey has been vacant since Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich last summer. Philippe Coutinho, Luis Garcia, John Barnes and Michael Owen are among those who have worn the kit for the club.

Speaking to Liverpool's in-house media, Mac Allister expressed his delight at moving to Anfield. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner added that he is looking forward to linking up with his new teammates at the start of the pre-season.

"It feels amazing," the Argentinian said. "It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates. It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day."

The midfielder joins the Reds on the back of a three-and-a-half-year spell at Brighton. He made 112 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, bagging 20 goals and nine assists.

He also helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar last December. He played all but six games for La Albiceleste and registered a goal and an assist.

Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister despite late interest from Chelsea

Alexis Mac Allister quickly emerged as Liverpool's top midfield target after they pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham. However, other Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle United, were also interested in signing the Argentinian.

According to The Times, Chelsea made a late attempt to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino was interested in taking his compatriot to Stamford Bridge. However, the player had his heart set on working under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The former Boca Juniors loanee is represented by Juan Manuel Gemelli, who was involved in Philippe Coutinho's switch from Inter Milan to Liverpool in 2013. The relationship between the agent and the Merseyside-based club remains strong, although the Brazilian departed over five years ago.

Departing Reds sporting director Julian Ward played a key role in finalizing the deal with Brighton, as per the report. Jorg Schmadtke will now oversee transfers entirely.

