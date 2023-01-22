Alexis Sanchez picks his side as former clubs Arsenal and Manchester United face-off in Premier League

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has made his allegiance clear as the two teams prepare to face off in the Premier League on 22 January.

Ahead of the encounter, Arsenal posted a video of Sanchez's spectacular goal in their 3-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in 2015. The Chilean forward, who now plays for Ligue 1 side Marseille, shared the reel on his Instagram and wrote:

"You remembered me. I will never forget you too. You will always be in my heart. You were my first family in England. And everyone took good care of me especially the fans. All the best Gunners."

B/R Football @brfootball



They face off Sunday in a new chapter of one of the Premier League’s fiercest rivalries [THREAD] Arsenal lead the league. Manchester United are on the up.They face off Sunday in a new chapter of one of the Premier League’s fiercest rivalries[THREAD] Arsenal lead the league. Manchester United are on the up.They face off Sunday in a new chapter of one of the Premier League’s fiercest rivalries 😤 [THREAD] https://t.co/24F1WP39PP

Sanchez spent three and a half seasons at Arsenal before joining Manchester United in 2018. The Chile international registered 166 appearances across all competitions, scoring 80 goals and providing 45 assists. He also lifted the FA Cup trophy twice.

The Gunners have had one of their best campaigns in the Premier League in quite some time. Mikel Arteta's side currently sit atop the league table, five points ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are second in the standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also had a great season so far under manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are fourth in the standings, level on points with third-placed Newcastle United, with a game in hand.

The encounter between the two traditional rivals is certainly imperative in the title race, with the Gunners looking to increase their lead to eight points.

"We haven’t been in a title race for many years" - Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his players have both the mentality and the physical attributes to compete in the English top tier this season. The Spanish boss believes his side's determination in the title race must not be spoken about, but showcased on the pitch.

Ahead of the encounter between the Gunners and the Red Devils, Arteta said (via METRO):

"Having those qualities, that balance in the squad is necessary. To have the mentality and capacity to control emotions required to play on the big stage is very necessary. The physical aspect is necessary, too. Without that you cannot compete over 11 months in the conditions in which we work."

He added:

"We haven’t been in a title race for many years. Words mean absolutely nothing, we have to do it on the pitch."

With neither of the two giants having won the Premier League in recent history, fans on either side will be hoping for a revival of this great rivalry.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes