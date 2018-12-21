×
Manchester United News: Alexis Sanchez wins bet on Jose Mourinho sacking

Paul Benson
ANALYST
News
1.39K   //    21 Dec 2018, 14:30 IST

Alexis Sanchez: 20k richer
Alexis Sanchez: 20k richer

What's the story?

Manchester United winger, Alexis Sanchez bet £20,000 with teammates that their manager, Jose Mourinho would be sacked. The Sun and Talksport reported that Sanchez had sent his teammates a message in a joint WhatsApp group suggesting he was now owed money by his colleagues as he had rightly predicted Mourinho would be dismissed.

The message allegedly read: “I told you so!! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k.”

Sanchez appears to be relieved that his former boss has exited the club. A stance that mirrors the reaction of fellow outcast teammate, Paul Pogba who infamously tweeted immediately after Mourinho had been sacked with a gleeful tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Alexis Sanchez is United's highest paid player, earning a reported £505,000 per week, which completely obliterated United's wage structure when he was signed by the club in January 2018.

The Chilean who previously lit up the Premier League with stunning performances with former club, Arsenal, and likewise in La Liga with Barcelona, has looked a shadow of his former self in a United shirt with Mourinho's defence-first style hindering his natural attacking intent.

The heart of the matter

It is no surprise that United's players were unhappy with their boss, Mourinho, as evidenced by their woeful performances this season. United exited the League Cup at the first hurdle, knocked out by Championship outfit Derby County and have won just seven of 17 League matches so far this term; their worst record since the 1990-91 season.

What's next?

With Interim Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacing Mourinho in charge at the club, could Sanchez be set for a larger role? It remains to be seen but the Chilean will surely be hoping his fellow attacker will find a way to bring out the best of him in a United shirt.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
